हनुमान चालीसा का किया पाठ:स्थानीय लोगों व दुकानदारों ने बालाजी मंदिर के बंद पटों के सामने हनुमान चालीसा का किया पाठ

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आस्था धाम मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर खोलने की मांग और प्रशासन की अनदेखी चलते दुकानदारों ने मंगलवार को बंद पटों के सामने हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करते हुए भगवान से प्रसाशन को सदबुद्घि देने की प्रार्थना की। जानकारी के अनुसार धार्मिक नगरी के चूडी, तस्वीर, माला, प्रसाद, होटल संचालक सहित सैकड़ों दुकानदारों ने बालाजी मंदिर खोलने की मांग लेकर कोरोना एडवाइज़री की पालना करते हुए सैकड़ों लोगों ने एकजुट होकर एक स्वर में बालाजी मंदिर के बंद पटों के समक्ष हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करते हुए भगवान से प्रशासन को सद्बुद्धि देने की प्रार्थना की। दुकानदारों का आरोप था कि ज़िला प्रशासन की मनमानी के चलते मंदिर नहीं खोला जा रहा जबकि प्रदेश में अन्य बड़े मंदिर खुल गये है। बालाजी व्यपार मंडल के अध्यक्ष गोपाल सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में प्रदेश सरकार के आदेशों के बाद पिछले 7 महीने से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट बंद है ऐसे में प्रदेश व केंद्र सरकार की ढिलाई के बाद प्रदेश में पुष्कर ब्रह्मा मंदिर, करौली कैलामाता मंदिर, ज्वाला जोबनेर माता मंदिर, श्रीजी सहित सालासर बालाजी मंदिर भी 5 नवम्बर को खुल रहा है लेकिन दौसा जिला में स्थानीय प्रशासन की उदासीनता और मनमानी के चलते मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट आज भी बंद है जिसके चलते स्थानीय व्यापारियों की हालत खस्ता होती जा रही है, पिछले 7 महीने से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी में होटल रेस्टोरेंट गेस्ट हाउस एवं दुकानें बंद है जिससे कि हजारों की तादाद में लोग बेरोजगार बैठे दुकानों एवं होटल रेस्टोरेंट गेस्ट हाउस, धर्मशालाओं का किराया चुकाना भी भारी हो रहा है। अध्यक्ष ने प्रशासन को चेताया कि प्रशासन द्वारा 5 नवम्बर तक मंदिर नहीं खोला तो स्थानीय लोग बाज़ार बंद कर अनशन पर बैठकर प्रशासन की मनमानी के ख़िलाफ़ आन्दोलन करेंगे। दुकानदार प्रहलाद शर्मा प्रमोद अग्रवाल तारा सौखरी का कहना है कि प्रदेश के दर्जनों बड़े मंदिरों को खोले जाने से वहा के हालात सुधार पर है लेकिन मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर नहीं खुलने से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी सही सहित आसपास के कई गांव के बेरोजगार होकर धार्मिक नगरी छोड़ कर मजबूर हो रहे है। श्याम उकेरी ने बताया कि अब बालाजी धाम के पारियों व लोगों का सब्र टूट चुका है। ऐसे में प्रशासन को मंदिर प्रबंधन का सहयोग कर मंदिर खोलना चाहिए जिससे आठ महीनों से बेरोज़गार बैठे हज़ारों लोगो को रोज़ी रोटी मिल सके। गौरतलब है कि धार्मिक नगरी में मंदिर खोलने लेकर शुक्रवार को भी स्थानीय व्यापारीयो ने प्रशासन के ख़िलाफ़ नाराज़गी जताते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था सभी व्यापारियों ने लामबंद होकर प्रसाशन के ख़िलाफ़ के मनमानी का आरोप लगाते हुए विरोध जताया था।

