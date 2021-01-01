पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एटीएम पर लटके ताले:बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा बालेर के एटीएम पर लटके ताले, उपभोक्ताओं को नही मिल रहा एटीएम का लाभ

बालेर3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे सहित निकटवर्ती गांवों का एक मात्र सहारा कस्बे में स्थित बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के एटीएम पर विगत एक माह से ताले लटके हुए हैं।जिसके चलते कस्बे सहित निकटवर्ती कुरेड़ी, कोसरा,क्यारदा कला, बिचपुरी गुजरान, बालेर ग्राम पंचायतों के 2 दर्जन से ज्यादा गांवों के उपभोक्ताओं को इन दिनों एटीएम का लाभ नही मिल पा रहा है।कस्बे सहित निकटवर्ती गांवों के उपभोक्ताओं ने बताया कि एटीएम पर ताले लटके होने से पैसे निकासी के लिए बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा बालेर में जाकर पैसे निकालने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। जहां भीड़भाड़ में पैसे निकासी के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ता है। उपभोक्ताओं ने विभागीय अधिकारियों से बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के एटीएम को चालू करवा कर उपभोक्ताओं को राहत दिलवाने की मांग की है।

