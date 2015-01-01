पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव - आवेदन का आज अंतिम दिन:40 वार्डों के लिए कांग्रेस के पास आए 121, भाजपा को मिले 118 आवेदन, आवेदन का आज अंतिम दिन

बांदीकुई2 घंटे पहले
  • आवेदन के पहले चरण में शहर के 40 वार्ड के लिए कांग्रेस के पास 121 एवं भाजपा के पास 118 आवेदन आ चुके

नगर पालिका चुनाव की तिथि घोषित होने के साथ ही शहर में चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई है। सत्ताधारी दल कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा के टिकट के लिए लोगों ने आवेदन करना शुरू कर दिया है।आवेदन के पहले चरण में शहर के 40 वार्ड के लिए कांग्रेस के पास 121 एवं भाजपा के पास 118 आवेदन आ चुके हैं। मंगलवार को शहर के सिकंदरा रोड पर हरिओम मैरिज गार्डन कांग्रेस द्वारा पार्षद चुनाव के टिकट के लिए आवेदन लेने का कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया। इस मौके पर मौजूद विधायक जी आर खटाणा ,ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष तेज सिंह सिह रा, जय सिंह बैरवा, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ, लोकमान्य सिंह, पूर्व चेयरमैन पूरणमल शर्मा, पूर्व पार्षद रतन सिंह पटेल, नरेंद्र बैसला, रविन्द्र बैरवा सहित अन्य की मोजुदगी में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले लोगों से आवेदन लिए गए। सुबह 11 बजे से आवेदन लेना शुरू हुआ। शाम तक 40 वार्डों के लिए कुल 121 लोगों ने आवेदन किए। आईटी सेल के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र बैंसला ने बताया कि कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ के पास 16 नवंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। दूसरी ओर भाजपा की ओर से भी आवेदन लेने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है।नगर पालिका चुनाव के लिए तैयार रहे कार्यकर्ता : खटानाक्षेत्रीय विधायक जीआर खटाना ने कहा कि नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर कार्यकर्ता अभी से जुट जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को जीता कर पालिका में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनवाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस जिताऊ एवं टिकाऊ प्रत्याशी को टिकट देगी। टिकट मिलने के बाद सभी कार्यकर्ता प्रत्याशी को जिताने में पूरी मदद करेंगे।बांदीकुई में भाजपा को मिले 118 आवेदनबांदीकुई| भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष मनोज टोड़वाल ने बताया कि 40 वार्डों के लिए उनके पास अभी तक 118 लोग टिकट के लिए आवेदन कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 11 नवंबर को शाम तक आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद टिकट के लिए प्रत्याशियों का चयन होगा।

40 वार्डों के लिए 44 मतदान केंद्रों पर डलेंगे वोट, 4 वार्डों के होंगे 2-2 मतदान केंद्र

बांदीकुई|11 दिसंबर को होने वाले नगर पालिका पार्षद चुनाव में शहर के कुल 40 वार्डों के लिए 44 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले जाएंगे। निर्वाचन विभाग द्वारा चार वार्डों के लिए दो-दो मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। नगर पालिका चुनाव कार्यक्रम घोषित होने के साथ ही चुनाव प्रकोष्ठ द्वारा तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी। इस बार शहर में 40 वार्ड बनाए गए हैं। जिन वार्डों के चुनाव के लिए कुल 44 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इसमें वार्ड नंबर 8, 20, 36 एवं 39 में मतदाता अधिक होने के कारण कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने के लिए निर्वाचन विभाग ने इन वार्डों में दो दो मतदान केंद्र बनाए है। सभी वार्डों के लिए मतदान केंद्र की जगह निर्धारित कर दी गई है। इस बार नए पत्र नहीं मतदान केंद्रों के रूप में उप तहसील एवं केंद्रीय स्कूल को भी मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

