आभानेरी की बैठक में फैसला:पीलूपुरा के बाद सिकंदरा चौराहा जाम करेंगे गुर्जर

बांदीकुई3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आरक्षण मसले के निस्तारण सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर गुर्जर समाज द्वारा शुरू किए जा रहे आंदोलन की रणनीति तैयार करने के लिए गुरुवार को देवनारायण मंदिर आभानेरी में समाज की बैठक आयोजित हुई। जिसमें पीलूपुरा जाम करने के बाद सिकंदरा चौराहे पर जाम लगाने की चेतावनी दी गई।बैठक में समाज के वक्ताओं ने कहा कि वह कर्नल बैंसला के आदेश की पालना करेंगे। बैठक में कर्नल बैंसला के पुत्र विजय बैसला ने कहा कि अब हम वार्ता के लिए जयपुर नहीं जाएंगे सरकार हमारी मांगे पूरी करें नहीं तो हम पूरे प्रदेश में 1 नवंबर से रेलवे, रोड व कई जगह जाम लगाएगे। बैठक में हरदेव पावटा ने कहा कि समाज एकजुट है आगे की रणनीति के लिए और गांव गांव में जनसंपर्क किया जा रहा है। अब हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष महावीर रलावता ने बैसला का आदेश मिलते ही सिकंदरा में भी जाम लगाएंगे। अब लड़ाई को हम और मजबूती से लड़ेंगे। मीटिंग में जय सिंह, डॉ हरिसिंह पीलवाल, मक्खन चौधरी, जीतू गुर्जर, रामधन आभानेरी, नरसी डोई, चरण सिंह बैंसला, पूर्व सरपंच रामसिंह महाणा, नाथू सरपंच सोडाला, गिर्राज पहलवान, अमर सिंह महाणा, समय सिंह आभानेरी, डॉ लालाराम, लक्ष्मण शेखपुरा, बनवारी सातडला ,कान सिंह सोडाला, सुरगयान सोडाला, शिव लाल पटेल, धर्मसिंह बैसला, नरेंद्र गुर्जर, कान सिंह पाटोल्या दर्जनों गांव के पंच पटेल मौजूद थे।

