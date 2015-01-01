पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव:टिकट देने से पहले कांग्रेस चुनाव प्रभारी ने पूछे जीत के समीकरण, 200 लोगों से किया संवाद

बांदीकुई3 घंटे पहले
नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस का टिकट पाने वाले लोगों से सोमवार को चुनाव प्रभारी ने 3 घंटे तक संवाद किया। इस दौरान प्रभारी ने ऐसे लोगों से जीत के समीकरण भी जाने। शहर के 40 वार्ड में कांग्रेस के टिकट के लिए 200 से अधिक लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। सोमवार को शहर के सिकंदरा रोड पर चुनाव प्रभारी अमीन कागजी, क्षेत्रीय विधायक जी आर खटाणा एवं एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिषेक चौधरी ने टिकट की चाहत रखने वाले लोगों से संवाद किया। सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू हुए संवाद कार्यक्रम में चुनाव प्रभारी ने प्रत्येक वार्ड में आवेदन करने वाले लोगों से बारी-बारी से संवाद किया जीत के समीकरण पूछें। इस दौरान क्षेत्रीय विधायक जीआर खटाना ने कहा कि कांग्रेस जिताऊ एवं टिकाऊ उम्मीदवार को टिकट देगी। टिकट मिलने की बात सभी कार्यकर्ता कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को जिताने में जुट जाए। चुनाव प्रभारी कागजी ने कहा कि टिकट को लेकर सर्वे चल रहा है। सभी वार्डों में जिताऊ उम्मीदवार को कांग्रेस टिकट देगी। नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अशोक काठ ने बताया कि चुनाव प्रभारी एवं क्षेत्रीय विधायक ने संवाद कार्यक्रम में टिकट लेने वालों से जानकारी ली है। पार्टी द्वारा शहर में कराए जा रहे सर्वे की रिपोर्ट भी जल्दी ही भेज दी जाएगी। इसके बाद टिकट फाइनल होंगे।जिलाध्यक्ष रामजीलाल ओढ़ ने टिकटार्थियों से संवाद किया और कहा कि सभी कार्यकर्ता एक जुटता के साथ मे चुनाव लड़े व कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाए। टिकिट में जिताऊ व टिकाऊ कार्यकर्ताओं का विशेष ध्यान रखा जायेगा। जो सर्वे रिपोर्ट आएगी उसके आधार पर टिकिट दिया जाएगा।

