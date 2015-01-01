पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदमाश मोबाइल छीन कर फरार:बांदीकुई में बाइक सवार दो बदमाश युवक का मोबाइल छीनकर ले गए

बांदीकुई4 घंटे पहले
शहर के गुड़ा रोड पर मंगलवार शाम मंदिर से प्रसाद चढ़ाकर अपने घर जा रहे एक युवक से बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो बदमाश मोबाइल छीन कर फरार हो गए। युवक ने दौड़ लगाकर उनका पीछा किया, लेकिन पकड़ में नहीं आए।गुड़ा रोड ग्रीन पार्क कॉलोनी निवासी स्टूडेंट शुभम बैरवा ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम सात बजे रेलवे स्टेशन स्थित बालाजी मंदिर में प्रसाद चढ़ाकर अपने घर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान आवश्यक फोन करने के लिए मोबाइल जेब से बाहर निकाला तो पीछे से बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो बदमाशों ने मोबाइल छीनने का प्रयास किया। युवक द्वारा रोकने की कोशिश करने पर बदमाशों ने युवक को धक्का देकर गिरा दिया। मोबाइल छीन कर का फरार हो गए ।युवक ने दौड़ लगाकर बदमाशों का पीछा किया लेकिन उनका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा।पीड़ित ने बताया कि बदमाश अपाची बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। देर शाम पीड़ित ने मामले की सूचना बांदीकुई पुलिस को दी लेकिन बुधवार दोपहर तक पुलिस ने इस मामले में कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की। पीड़ित ने बताया कि गुढ़ा रोड पर कई जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हँ। इस बारे में पुलिस को सूचना दे चुके हैं लेकिन पुलिस ने अभी तक कोई भी सीसीटीवी कैमरा चेक नहीं किया।

