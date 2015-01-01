पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:बांदीकुई-बसवा के बीच 30 साल पुरानी रेलवे लाइन को चेंज करने का काम जोरों पर

बांदीकुई2 घंटे पहले
  • रेल फैक्चर से मिलेगी निजात, लाइन डालने से ट्रेनों की बढ़ेगी स्पीड

बांदीकुई-बसवा के बीच 30 साल पुरानी रेलवे लाइन को चेंज करने का काम इन दिनों जोरों पर है। इस लाइन को बदलने के बाद इस ट्रैक पर सर्दी के मौसम में होने वाले फैक्चर की समस्या से निजात मिलेगी। साथ ही अधिक क्षमता की लाइन डालने से ट्रेनों की स्पीड भी बढ़ेगी।30 साल पहले मीटर गेज से ब्रॉडगेज में परिवर्तन करने के दौरान बांदीकुई- बसवा के बीच रेल लाइन डाली गई थी। यह लाइन काफी पुरानी हो जाने से इस मार्ग पर रेल फैक्चर की समस्याएं अधिक हो गई थी। अब रेलवे द्वारा इस 15 किलोमीटर के रेल मार्ग पर पुरानी लाइन के स्थान पर नई रेल लाइन डालने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। इस काम में 100 से अधिक मजदूर जुटे हुए हैं। दिवाली से पहले पहले बांदीकुई - बसवा के बीच लाइन चेंज करने का काम पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।लाइन में फैक्चर की समस्या से मिलेगा छुटकाराबांदीकुई- बसवा के बीच रेल लाइन काफी पुरानी हो जाने के कारण सर्दी के मौसम में इस रेल मार्ग पर फैक्चर होने की समस्या अधिक रहती थी। सर्दी के मौसम में 10 से 15 बार लाइन में फैक्चर हो जाता था इससे रेल दुर्घटना होने की संभावना बनी रहती थी। लेकिन अब लाइन चेंज करने से नई लाइन डालने से इस समस्या से छुटकारा मिलेगा।बढ़ेगी ट्रेनों की स्पीडबांदीकुई बसवा के बीच 30 साल पहले 52 केजी पोंड गोले की लाइन डाली गई थी ।अब इसके स्थान पर 60 केजी पोंड गोले की लाइन डाली जा रही है ।इससे वर्तमान में 110 की स्पीड से दौड़ने वाली ट्रेन लाइन चेंज होने के बाद 120 से 130 की स्पीड तक दौड़ सकेगी।

