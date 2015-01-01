पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों का असर:शादियों का असर : मतदान केंद्रों पर दोपहर तक रौनक, बाद में बूथों पर सन्नाटा रहा

बांदीकुई2 घंटे पहले
शहर की सरकार के गठन के लिए शुक्रवार को चुनाव हुए। इस बार चुनाव में शादियों का असर ऐसा रहा कि मतदान केंद्र सुबह मतदाताओं से भरे हुए नजर आए लेकिन दोपहर होते ही अधिकांश मतदान केंद्रों पर सन्नाटा छा गया। इक्के दुक्के ही मतदाता आते रहे।नगरपालिका के 40 वार्ड के लिए शुक्रवार को 44 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले गए। सुबह 8 बजे से वोट डालने का काम शुरू हो गया लेकिन मतदान पर सबसे ज्यादा असर शादियों का दिखाई दिया। 11 दिसंबर को इस वर्ष का अंतिम सावा होने के कारण शहर में अधिकांश शादियां हुई। इसका असर वोटिंग पर दिखाई दिया। शादियों में जाने के कारण लोग सुबह ही मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डालने पहुंच गए। शहर के महिला कॉलेज मतदान केंद्र सुबह 10 बजे मतदाताओं से भर गया। लंबी कतार लग गई। सिकंदरा रोड स्थित श्यालावास मतदान केंद्र पर सुबह 11 बजे मतदाताओं की कतार सड़क तक आ गई। संत फ्रांसिस मतदान केंद्र और भी दोपहर 12 बजे मतदाताओं की भीड़ रही। वोट डालने के लिए लोगों को काफी देर तक इंतजार करना पड़ा ।लेकिन जैसे-जैसे दोपहर होती गई वैसे वैसे मतदान केंद्र सुने नजर आए। दोपहर 1 बजे श्यालावास मतदान केंद्र बिल्कुल सुना दिखाई दिया। यहां मतदान कार्मिक मतदाताओं का इंतजार करते हुए दिखाई दिए। इसी प्रकार जलदाय विभाग में स्थित दो मतदान केंद्रों पर दोपहर 2 बजे एक एक मतदाता दिखाई दिया। मतदाताओं का कहना था कि शादी समारोह होने एवं बाहर जाने के कारण वह सुबह ही वोट डालने आ गए। मतदान दिवस पर वोट डालने के लिए कई मतदान केंद्रों पर दूल्हे भी पहुंचे। बेसिक स्कूल मतदान केंद्र पर सुबह 9 बजे दूल्हे गुमान सैनी और मनीष सैनी वार्ड क्रमांक-23 एक साथ वोट डालने के लिए आए। महिला कॉलेज मतदान केंद्र पर भी दूल्हों वोट डाले। उनका कहना था कि जैसे शादी जरूरी है वैसे ही मत देना भी जरूरी है।

