अवैध बजरी:अवैध बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॅाली ने बाइक सवार युवक को कुचला

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
बांदीकुई रोक के बावजूद बांदीकुई में अवैध रूप से हो रहे बजरी खनन ने रविवार को एक युवक की जान ले ली। बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर ने काटरवाड़ा खेल पर एक युवक को कुचल दिया। जिसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।गौरतलब है कि कोर्ट ने बजरी के खनन पर रोक लगा रखी है। इसके बावजूद खनन माफिया बांदीकुई सहित आसपास क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से बजरी का खनन कर इसे बेचकर चांदी कूट रहे हैं।सरेआम मुख्य बाजारों से बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर निकलने के बाद भी प्रशासन इनके खिलाफ कोई कार्यवाही नहीं कर रहा है। रविवार सुबह पिचुपाड़ा से उरवाडी एक शादी समारोह में हलवाई के काम के लिए जा रहे देवप्रकाश जागा निवासी लालसोट को काटरवाड़ा खेल के समीप एक बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर ने टक्कर मारकर कुचल दिया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।पुलिस ने बताया कि जागा उरवाडी में एक शादी समारोह में हलवाई का कार्य करने के लिए अपने साथियों के साथ बाइक पर जा रहा था। इस दौरान ट्रैक्टर ने उसे टक्कर मार दी तथा उसका पहिया उसे कुचलता हुआ निकल गया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। शव को राजकीय अस्पताल बांदीकुई लाया गया। मौके पर पहुंचे एएसआई हेमराज गुर्जर ने मामले की जानकारी ली। पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्दकिया गया।

