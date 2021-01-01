पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेन संचालन में बढ़ोतरी:जयपुर–दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला स्पेशल ट्रेन, पूजा व बरेली एक्सप्रेस के संचालन में बढ़ोतरी

बांदीकुई5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल में देशभर में पटरी से उतरा रेल संचालन अब धीरे – धीरे फिर से पटरी पर लौटने लगा है। रेलवे द्वारा यात्री सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए कुछ यात्री ट्रेनों के संचालन को और बढ़ा दिया है। इससे यात्रियों को आने वाले दिनों में भी इन रेल सेवाओं का लाभ मिलेगा।रेलवे की और से जारी आदेश में ट्रेन संख्या 04321 व 04322 बरेली एक्सप्रेस के संचालन अब 1 फरवरी से 28 फरवरी तक और बढा दिया है। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन संख्या 02422 एवं 02421 जम्मूतवी – अजमेर पूजा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के संचालन को 1 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक के लिए बढा दिया है। जयपुर – दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला ट्रेन के संचालन भी 1 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक के लिए बढा दिया है। ये सभी ट्रेनों का ठहराव बांदीकुई जंक्शन पर होता है। इसी प्रकार रेलवे कुछ और ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरु करने जा रहा है। जयपुर – गोमती त्रि साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का 5 फरवरी से व उदयपुर – कामाख्या त्रि साप्ताहिक ट्रेन का 8 फरवरी से संचालन शुरु करने जा रहा है। इन दोनों ट्रेनों का बांदीकुई जंक्शन पर ठहराव होगा।

