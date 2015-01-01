पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली आपूर्ति बंद:पुंदरपाड़ा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 3 दिन से बिजली आपूर्ति बंद

बांदीकुई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पुन्दरपाड़ा में 3 दिन से बिजली गुल है। कई बार दूरभाष के द्वारा छात्र संगठन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुकेश झुथाहेडा ने लाइनमैन को अवगत कराया लेकिन अभी तक भी इसका निदान नहीं हो पाया है। इससे कंप्यूटर द्वारा ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण व जाच का संपादन समय पर नहीं हो रहा है ।आशा सॉफ्टवेयर में भी कार्य नहीं हो रहा है। निशुल्क दवा योजना, निशुल्क जांच योजना का समय पर क्रियान्वयन नहीं हो पा रहा है। डॉ रविंद्र कुमार उपाध्याय ने कई बार दूरभाष पर भी उच्च अधिकारी को अवगत कराया लेकिन बिजली के तार को लगाने की बात को लेकर अधिकारी मौन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें