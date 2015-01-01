पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:जनरल टिकट देने की तैयारी के दिए निर्देश रेलवे ने फिर से वापस लिए

बांदीकुई2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे द्वारा जोन स्तर पर यात्रियों को जनरल टिकट देने के लिए तैयारी करने के आदेश वापिस ले लिए है। इससे जनरल टिकट मिलने की आस लगाए बैठे यात्रियों को फिर से मायूसी झेलनी पड़ी। रेल सूत्रों ने बताया कि रेलवे बोर्ड की ओर से 8 दिसंबर को जोन स्तर पर आदेश दिए गए कि रेलवे स्टेशनों पर जल्दी ही जनरल टिकट वितरित किए जाएगे। इसके लिए तैयारी शुरु कर दे। इस आदेश से जनरल टिकट धारी यात्रियों में खुशी छा गई थी। लेकिन अब फिर से रेलवे ने इन आदेशों को रोक दिया है। गौरतलब है कि इन दिनों दौड रही यात्री ट्रेनों में सिर्फ रिजर्वेशन से ही यात्री यात्रा कर सकता है। ऐसे में कोरोनाकाल से पहले जनरल टिकट व एमएसटी बनवाकर यात्रा करने वाले यात्री लंबे समय से इस व्यवस्था को पुन चालू करने की आस लगाए बैठे हुए है।पुलिया का काम बना बसवा के लोगों के लिए परेशानीबसवा| कस्बे में इन दिनों मुख्य मार्ग पर चल रहे पुलिया के पुन निर्माण का कार्य लोगों के लिए परेशानी बन गया है। वैकल्पिक मार्ग की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को कस्बे के लोगों ने सरपंच प्रेम देवी को ज्ञापन सौपा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें