रेलवे ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा:अरनिया, मानोता एवं बांदीकुई में रेलवे ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा

बांदीकुईएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन का असर कहीं बांदीकुई से गुजर रहे रेल मार्ग ओपन न आ जाए। इसके लिए रेलवे ने सुरक्षा के विशेष इंतजाम किए हैं। रेलवे ट्रैक पर निगरानी के लिए आरपीएफ के जवान तैनात कर दिए हैं। रेलवे अधिकारी हर स्थिति पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। गुर्जर आरक्षण को लेकर पूर्व में हुए आंदोलनों में बांदीकुई के पास दम गिरा पुलिया एवं माणोता में रेलवे ट्रैक जाम किए जा चुके हैं। ऐसे में रविवार को गुर्जरों द्वारा पीलूपुरा में रेलवे ट्रैक जाम करने से यहां भी रेलवे सतर्क हो गया। रेल अधिकारियों ने रातो रात बांदीकुई दौसा रेल मार्ग पर माणोता अरनिया में आरपीएफ के जवान तैनात कर दिए हैं। इसके अलावा बांदीकुई एवं बसवा सेक्शन में भी सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। रेल अधिकारी गुर्जर आंदोलन पर पूरी नजर बनाए हुए हैं। संभवत एक-दो दिन में बाहर से भी रेलवे फोर्स बांदीकुई पहुंचेगी। रेल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पीलूपुरा में ट्रक जाम होने के बाद अब उस ट्रैक की अधिकांश यात्री ट्रेनों का संचालन बांदीकुई रेल मार्ग से हो रहा है। ऐसे में इस रेलंमार्ग की सुरक्षा करना प्रमुख जिम्मेदारी हो गई है।

