बांदीकुई में एक साल में चोरी की 6 वारदातें:चोर सीसीटीवी कैमरों में हुए कैद, फिर भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं, पुलिस ने लगा दी एफआर

ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति जागीर - Dainik Bhaskar
ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति जागीर
  • लोगों का पुलिस से सवाल- सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का क्या फायदा?

किसी मकान या दुकान में यदि चोरी हो जाए और वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे नहीं हो तो पुलिस का पीड़ित को एक ही जवाब- यहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे क्यों नहीं हैं? यदि सीसीटीवी कैमरे होते तो हम चोरों तक पहुंच सकते थे। शहर में एक वर्ष 6 से अधिक चोरी की वारदातें हो चुकीं हैं। चोरों का चेहरा सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद है। फिर भी पुलिस एक भी चोर को नहीं पकड़ पाई। यही नहीं पुलिस ने अधिकतर मामलों को तो एफआर लगाकर बंद भी कर दिया।

चोरी की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए समय–समय पर पुलिस थानों में होने वाली बैठकों में पुलिस अधिकारी व्यापारियों, लोगों को अपने प्रतिष्ठानों व घरों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने की बात कहते हैं। इसके पीछे अधिकारियों का उद्देश्य रहता है कि यदि कहीं इस प्रकार की घटना हो तो सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार आरोपी तक शीघ्र पहुंचा जा सकेगा।

लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में कई चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हैं। इसके बावजूद पुलिस अभी तक किसी चोर को नहीं पकड़ पाई। अब लोगों का कहना है कि जब चोर सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद होने के बावजूद भी पकड़ में नहीं आ रहे हैं तो तो कैमरे लगाकर क्या करें।

केस-1 : 26 सितंबर 2019

शहर के बडि़याल रोड पर ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के ऑफिस का का रात को ताला तोड़कर चोर अंदर घुसे। लैपटॉप, इनवेटर व प्रिंटर ले गए। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई चोर भी दिखाई दिए। अब तक नहीं पकड़ से दूर।

केस-2 : 30 जनवरी 2020

गुढ़ा रोड पर सैनी डिपार्टमेंटल स्टोर की दुकान में सेंद लगाकर चोर अंदर घुस गए। यहां से 60 हजार रुपए का किराने का सामान ले गए। चोर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद, कोई खुलासा नहीं।

केस-3 : 4 मार्च 2020

बडि़याल रोड रेलवे लाइन के पास श्रीनारायण गौरव ज्वैलर्स की दुकान व मकान में चोर घुसे। 30 लाख रुपए से अधिक के सोने व चांदी के जेवरात ले गए। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं।

केस-4 : 6 दिसंबर 2020

सिकंदरा रोड पर भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष मनोज टोड़वाल की कार का लॉक तोड़कर चोरी का प्रयास किया। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद, चोर को नहीं पकड़ पाई।

चोरी के बाद फुटेज उपलब्ध कराने में 500 से 600 रुपए का खर्चा

पीडि़तों ने बताया कि चोरी में हजारों व लाखों रुपए का माल चला जाता है। ऊपर से पुलिस को सीसीटीवी कैमरे में आए चोर के फुटेज उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए 500 से 600 रुपए का खर्चा कर फोटो देनी पड़ती है। फिर भी कोई उपलब्धी नहीं मिलती। इस मामले में थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र मीणा का कहना है कि हम चोरों को पकड़ने का पूरा प्रयास कर रहे है। पहले हमारे पास संसाधनों की कमी थी। अब संसाधन मिले हैं।

थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र मीणा से सवाल-जवाब

सीसी फुटेज में चोर की फोटो आने के बाद भी खुलासा क्यों नहीं?

सीसी फुटेज में स्पष्ट फोटो नहीं आने के कारण वेरिफिकेशन में समय लग जाता है।

शहर में अधिकांश जगह सीसी फुटेज लगे हुए हैं?

लोगों को हाई कैमरे वाली सीसी कैमरे लगाने चाहिए जिससे स्पष्ट फोटो आ सके।

चोरी के इन मामलों में क्या एफआर लगा दी है?

रिकॉर्ड देखने के बाद ही पता लग सकता है। लेकिन ऐसे मुकदमों में जो एफआर लगती है वह अदम पता मुल्जिमान में लगती है जो कभी भी चोर के पकड़ने पर रिओपन की जा सकती है।

आखिर खुलासे में देरी क्यों हो रही है?

बदमाशों की धरपकड़ के लिए हमने टीम बना रखी है हर एंगल से चोरों की तलाश में लगे हुए हैं। समय लगना स्वाभाविक है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

