अवैध खनन पर कार्रवाई:आईएएस के घर की चारदीवारी में घुसी बजरी से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली

बांदीकुई2 घंटे पहले
  • वन विभाग की टीम कर रही थी पीछा, बाल–बाल बचे परिजन

गुढाकटला के पास आसन की ढाणी में गुरुवार सुबह अवैध बजरी से भरा बेकाबू ट्रैक्टर वन विभाग से बचने के लिए रास्ते में आईएएस के पैतृक मकान की चारदीवारी में जा घुसा। इससे आईएएस के परिजन बाल–बाल बच गए। इस घटना में दरवाजे की दीवार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि मौके पर पहुंचे वनकर्मियों व पुलिस ने गुपचुप में ट्रैक्टर को भगा दिया। सुबह 6 बजे जगसोली की ओर से अवैध बजरी भरकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली गुढ़ाकटला -फूलेला की तरफ जा रहा था। इसके पीछे वन विभाग की टीम लग जाने से चालक ट्रैक्टर को तेजी से दौड़ा रहा था। रास्ते में आसन की ढाणी में बिहार कैडर के आईएएस मनीष मीणा के पैतृक मकान की चारदीवारी में घुसा दिया। अचानक बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर के अंदर घुसने पर परिजनों में हडकंप मच गया। थोड़ी देर में वनविभाग के कर्मचारी भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। सूचना पर गुढ़ाकटला पुलिस चौकी के दो जवान भी मौके पर आए। करीब आधे घंटे तक घटना क्रम चलने के बाद कुछ लोग ट्रैक्टर को मौके पर से भगाकर ले गए।आईएएस मनीष मीणा के बड़े भाई दिनेश मीणा ने बताया कि मकान की चारदीवारी में ट्रैक्टर घुसने के बाद पहले वनकर्मी आए और बाद में पुलिस भी आ गई।

पकड़ने के बाद भी वन कर्मियों के खिलाफ ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को गुपचुप छोड़ने का आरोप

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर से जुडे लोग भी आ गए। वनकर्मी व पुलिस ने इन लोगों को अलग से ले जाकर बात की और थोड़ी दूरी जाकर खड़े हो गए। इसी बीच एक जना अवैध बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर को भगाकर ले गया। वनकर्मियों व पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर को रोकने का प्रयास तक नहीं किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जब प्रशासन ने ही साथ नहीं दिया तो हम ट्रैक्टर को कैसे रोकते। मामले को लेकर गुढ़ाकटला फोरेस्टर योगेश कुमार ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही हम घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए थे। पुलिस भी आ गई। ट्रैक्टर चारदीवारी के अंदर ऐसा घुसा हुआ था कि हमने इसे पीछे लेने के लिए स्टार्ट करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन यह स्टार्ट नहीं हुआ। इतने में ही फरार हुए ट्रैक्टर चालक के परिजनों में से एक जना ट्रैक्टर को पीछे लेने की कहते हुए ट्रैक्टर को भगाकर ले गया। यदि हम इसका पीछा करते तो हमारे ऊपर यह चढ़ा देता। अब ट्रैक्टर के खिलाफ बसवा पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाएगे। बसवा थाना प्रभारी रामशरण का कहना है कि सूचना पर गुढ़ाकटला चौकी से पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर गए थे। लेकिन उन्हें वहां ट्रैक्टर नहीं मिला। वन विभाग को इसकी जब्ती की कार्रवाई चाहिए थी।

