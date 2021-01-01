पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौसेवा:नवजात बछड़े को बोतल से दूध पिलाकर सेवा में जुटे हैं भक्त

बनेठा6 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के ककोड़ रूपवास मार्ग पर बरडे के बालाजी धाम के पास एक गाय का नवजात बछड़ा लोगो के कौतुहल का विषय बना हुआ है । मंदिर के पुजारी मुकेश गोस्वामी और आने वाले अन्य भक्त उसकी जान बचाने के लिए उसे बोतल की निप्पल द्वारा दूध पिला कर दिनरात उसकी सेवा में जुटे है । ककोड निवासी नवल शर्मा ने बताया कि जंगल मे लगभग एक सप्ताह पहले किसी गाय ने इस बछड़े को जन्म दिया था लेकिन जंगल मे कुत्तों के डर से उक्त गाय बछड़े को छोड़कर अन्यत्र चली गई। इसके बाद बिन माँ के बछड़े को पुजारी ने जंगल मे अकेला ठंड से ठिठुरते हुए देखा और इसकी माता गाय को ढूंढा मगर शाम तक भी वह नहीं मिली जिसके चलते गाय के बछड़े के जीवन पर संकट देख उसे इन लोगो ने अकेला छोड़ना उचित नहीं समझा और बालाजी मंदिर पर ले आए । अब मंदिर पुजारी मुकेश गोस्वामी तथा मंदिर मे आने वाले भक्तो द्वारा उस बछड़े को बोतल में निप्पल के जरिये दूध पिलाकर उसके जीवन की रक्षा करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। मुकेश पुजारी ने बताया कि खबर के माध्यम से यदि कोई आस पास उस गाय के बारे में कोई ग्रामीण आस पास के गांव में जानकारी रखता हो तो ये गाय का बच्चा अपनी माँ तक पहुंच सकता है।

