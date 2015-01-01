पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुर्घटना में मौत:दुर्घटना में मौत हो जाने पर किसान की पत्नी को दस लाख का चेक सौंपा

बौंली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सवाई माधोपुर केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक लिमिटेड बौंली के अंतर्गत संचालित गालद कलां ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के एक सदस्य की दुर्घटना में मौत हो जाने पर मृतक की पत्नी को दस लाख रुपए का चेक दिया गया। सवाई माधोपुर केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के प्रबंध निदेशक केदार मल मीना ने बताया कि गालद कलां ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के सदस्य किसान तेजराज सिंह की दुर्घटना में मौत हो जाने पर राजस्थान सहकार व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा की राशि दस लाख रुपए का चेक बामनवास विधायक इंदिरा मीना द्वारा मृतक की पत्नी बसंती देवी को सौंपा गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त सदस्य किसान का वर्ष 2018-19 में 188 रुपए 80 पैसे के प्रीमियम पर 10 लाख रुपए का व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा किया गया था। जिसका लाभ किसान की मृत्यु के बाद अब उनके आश्रितों को मिला है। इस संबंध में सहकारी साख समितियां एम्पलाइज यूनियन के जिला सचिव राजेश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि सहकार व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा योजना वर्ष 2019-20 से बंद है जिसे किसान हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए शुरू किया जाना जरूरी है। उन्होंने उक्त योजना शुरू करवाने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें