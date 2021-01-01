पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:स्कूलों में अभिभावकों को कॉम्बो किट बांटे

बौंली2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हरसोता में अध्ययनरत 148 विद्यार्थियों को दाल, मसाला-तेल का वितरण

बौंली क्षेत्र के राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय हरसोता में गत शैक्षिक सत्र 2019-20 में अध्ययनरत रहे 148 विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों को शुक्रवार को कॉम्बो किट का वितरण किया गया। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण लोक डाउन के दौरान सभी विद्यालय बन्द रहे है।

जिसके कारण सरकार द्वारा सरकारी विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों को मिडडेमील योजनांतर्गत 14 मार्च से 30 जून 2020 तक की अवधि में 94 दिन का पोषाहार के तहत गेहूं व चावलों का वितरण विद्यालयों के माध्यम से किया जा जा चुका है।

अब सरकार द्वारा सरकारी स्कूलों के कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के विद्यार्थियों को कॉम्बो किट का वितरण किया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को उपखण्ड के राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय हरसोता में शैक्षिक सत्र 2019 - 20 के दौरान अध्ययनरत कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के विद्यार्थियों को कॉम्बो किट का वितरण किया गया।

प्रधानाध्यापक ममता गर्ग ने बताया कि कॉम्बो किट में 200 -200 ग्राम हल्दी, धनियां व मिर्ची, 100 ग्राम जीरा, एक किग्रा नमक व एक लीटर तेल के साथ कक्षा 1 से 5 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए दो- दो किग्रा तथा कक्षा 6 से 8 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 5-5 किग्रा चने की दाल के पैकिट प्राप्त हुए है। जिनका वितरण शुक्रवार को एसएमसी अध्यक्ष सीताराम योगी व सरपंच के पति बद्रीलाल बैरवा व पूर्व वार्ड पंच दयाराम मीना की उपस्थिति में किया गया।

