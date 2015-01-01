पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान - इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पुरस्कार:जिले की 31 छात्राओं को इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पुरस्कार

बौंली4 घंटे पहले
  माध्यमिक बोर्ड परीक्षा में अव्वल रहने वाली प्रतिभावान 1012 छात्राएं होंगी सम्मानित

बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष अलग अलग श्रेणी की बोर्ड परीक्षा में अव्वल रहने वाली प्रतिभावान छात्राओं दिए जाने वाला इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पुरस्कार इस वर्ष प्रदेश की 1012 छात्राओं को मिलेगा। इस संबंध में माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी द्वारा दिये गए निर्देशानुसार शिक्षा अधिकारियों द्वारा संबंधित छात्राओं की पात्रता की जांच की जा रही है। सरकार के बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन द्वारा सामान्य जाती, अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग, अल्पसंख्यक, अति पिछड़ा वर्ग, बीपीएल व निशक्त वर्ग की ऐसी बालिकाओं जिन्होंने माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान अजमेर द्वारा आयोजित कक्षा 10 व प्रवेशिका, वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय तथा कक्षा 12 कला वर्ग, वाणिज्य वर्ग व विज्ञान वर्ग में यह पुरस्कार दिए जाता है। इसके प्रवेशिका व वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय परीक्षा में अपनी अपनी श्रेणी में राज्य में प्रथम स्थान तथा कक्षा 10 व 12 के सभी संकायों में जिला स्तर पर अपनी अपनी श्रेणी में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राओं को यह पुरस्कार दिया जाता है।यह मिलता है पुरस्कार: इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पुरस्कार के तहत कक्षा 10 व प्रवेशिका की छात्रा को 75 हजार रुपए तथा कक्षा12 व वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय की छात्रा को एक लाख रुपए व राज्य सरकार द्वारा स्कूटी दी जाती है। पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने के लिए संबंधित छात्राओं को आवश्यक दस्तावेज के साथ आवेदन फॉर्म विभाग में प्रस्तुत करने होते है। इस संबंध में माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक द्वारा सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को निर्देश देकर संबंधित छात्राओं की पात्रता की जांच करवाई गई है।इन जिलों की छात्राओं को मिलेगा : जानकारी के अनुसार अजमेर जिले में 33, अलवर में 36, बांसवाड़ा में 30, बारां में 31, बाड़मेर में 28, भरतपुर में 31, भीलवाड़ा में 30, बीकानेर में 32, बूंदी में 29, चित्तौड़ गढ़ में 28, चूरू में 32, दौसा में 31, धौलपुर में 26, डूंगरपुर में 29, हनुमान गढ़ में 29, जयपुर में 39, जैसलमेर में 22, जालोर में 30, झालावाड़ में 32, झुंझुनूं में 35, जोधपुर में 32, करौली में 33, कोटा में 29, नागौर में 32, पाली में 31, प्रतापगढ़ में 30, राजसमंद में 29, सवाई माधोपुर में 31, सीकर में 33, सिरोही में 28, श्रीगंगानगर में 29, टोंक में 29 व उदयपुर में 33 छात्राओं को यह पुरस्कार मिलना है।^इस संबंध में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी राधेश्याम मीना ने बताया कि जिले की 31 छात्राओं को यह पुरस्कार मिलेगा। इसके लिए पात्रता संबंधी जांच पूर्ण कर आवेदन लेने संबंधी सभी आवश्यक प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कर पुरस्कार वितरण के लिए उच्चाधिकारियों को भिजवा दिया गया है।

