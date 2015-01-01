पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा के दिशा निर्देश जारी

बौंली9 घंटे पहले
प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना रबी 2020-21 से संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश बीमा कम्पनी द्वारा जारी कर दिएगए हैं। सवाईमाधोपुर केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक के ऋण पर्यवेक्षक राजेश कुमार खण्डेलवाल ने बताया कि किसानों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना में फसल बीमा कराना स्वैच्छिक है, पर ऋणी किसानों को योजना से पृथक रहने के लिए नामांकन की अंतिम तारीख से सात दिन पहले 8 दिसम्बर तक संबंधित सोसायटी में इस बाबत घोषणा पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा, अन्यथा उन्हें योजना में सम्मिलित माना जाएगा। ऋणी किसानों द्वारा बीमित फसल में यदि कोई परिवर्तन है तो इसकी सूचना वित्तीय संस्थान को देने की अंतिम तारीख 13 दिसम्बर 2020 है। इस बाबत किसानों को घोषणा पत्र सोसायटी में प्रस्तुत करना होगा। प्रधानमंत्री बीमा योजना रबी 2020-21के तहत जिन किसानों को 15 दिसम्बर 2020 तक फसल ऋण स्वीकृत, नवीनीकरण या वितरित किया हो, वही किसान बीमा कवर के लिए पात्र होंगे।

