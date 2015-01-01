पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आग:आग से कड़बी व घरेलू सामान राख

चांदरानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मालपुरिया गांव में बुधवार दोपहर में आग लगने से कडबी व अन्य घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया। दोपहर करीब एक बजे खेत पर बने मकान के समीप कल्याण सहाय मीणा, राधेश्याम मीना व हरसहाय मीणा की कडबी में 11 केवी लाइन का तार टूटकर गिरने से आग लग गई। भनक लगते ही मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड इकट्ठी हो गई। उन्होने आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची दमकल ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग से बिना ज्वार निकाली हुई तीन ट्रॉली ज्वार की कडबी, पांच ट्रॉली बाजरे की कडबी सहित अन्य घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें