अपराध:मनरेगा श्रमिक पर लाठियों से हमला कर किया घायल

चंदवाजी25 मिनट पहले
ग्राम बिलोद में मजदूरी कर रही एक मनरेगा श्रमिक महिला पर लाठियों से हमला कर घायल करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। चंदवाजी थाना प्रभारी विक्रांत शर्मा ने बताया कि इस संबंध में बिलोद निवासी संतोष देवी पत्नी मूलचंद ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि वह मंगलवार को मनरेगा योजना के तहत अन्य मजदूरों के साथ कार्य कर रही थी।

इसी दौरान स्थानीय निवासी रामनारायण मीणा पुत्र कालूराम ने काम करते समय अचानक पीछे से लाठियों से हमला कर दिया। मारपीट में संतोष देवी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई जिसे अन्य मजदूर तथा ग्रामीणों ने अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सूचना पाकर चंदवाजी थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सूचना पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सुरेश मीणा ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली। महिला मजदूर पर अचानक पीछे से हमला करने के मामले को लेकर अन्य मजदूर तथा ग्रामीणों में भी रोष है तथा आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

