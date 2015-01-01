पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियों का सीजन:अबूझ सावे पर ग्रामीण अंचल में आज 2680 शादियां...लेकिन सतर्कता सबसे जरूरी क्योंकि; ये कोरोनाकाल है

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू, प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड पर

लंबे समय बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बुधवार देवउठनी एकादशी से शादी विवाह का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। एक तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ निकाय चुनाव और शादी समाराेह शुरू हो गए। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने शादियाें को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी की है। जिले के शाहपुरा, जमवारामगढ़, बस्सी व विराटनगर, आमेर व कोटपूतली उपखंड क्षेत्र में करीब 2878 लोगों ने शादी करने के लिए उपखंड अधिकारियों से अनुमति ली जबकि देवउठनी के अबूझ सावे पर शादी करने के लिए 2363 लोगों ने अनुमति ली है।

वहीं फागी में 184 व चाकसू में 233 लोगाें ने अनुमति ली है। आज जिले में 2680 शादियां होंगी।

गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादियाें में 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। आयोजकों को विवाह समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी। अगर गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन पाया गया तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना व आयोजक को जेल भी हो सकती है। शाहपुरा एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा ने अधिकारियों, गिरदावरों की बैठक लेकर कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच हो रही शादियों पर विशेष नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए है।

गोविंदगढ़ ब्लॉक में 12, जोबनेर में 3, इटावा-जालसू में 1-1 मरीज

कस्बे में स्थित यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की ब्रांच मंगलवार को वापस बंद कर दी गई। बैंक में पूर्व में एक कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव आया था। जिस पर बैंक शाखा को रविवार तक बंद किया गया था। सोमवार को बैंक शाखा खुली थी। बैंक में कार्यरत अन्य कर्मचारियों ने भी अपनी कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जिनकी मंगलवार को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। वहीं गोविंदगढ़ ब्लॉक में 12 नए केस मिले है। इस पर मंगलवार को पुनः बैंक शाखा व एटीएम को बंद कर दिया गया।

क्षेत्र में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमण के मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या चिंताजनक बनती जा रही है। नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव वह एक रिपीट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. ओम घासल ने बताया कि सोमवार को 36 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिनमें से दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव नए व एक रिपीट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

ग्राम पंचायत निवाणा पीएचसी के अधीन लादी माई की ढाणी में स्थित 32 वर्षीय युवक के कोरोना संक्रमित आया। डॉ. नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि 32 वर्षीय युवक के संक्रमण की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद युवक को होम आइसोलेट किया गया। वहीं लोगों को जागरुक किया गया।

फागी : 184 लोगों ने ली अनुमति
देवउठवनी एकादशी से सर्दियों के सावे शुरू होंगे। नवंबर माह में सिर्फ दो ही सावे 25 व 30 नवंबर को हैं। इन दो दिनों में क्षेत्र में करीब 200 से अधिक शादियां होगी। तहसीलदार कजोङमल ने बताया कि कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना की शर्त पर क्षेत्र में अब तक 184 शादियों को मंजूरी दे दी है। लॉकडाउन व चातुर्मास खत्म होने के बाद सबसे बड़े और अबूझ सावे देवउठनी एकादशी को फागी क्षेत्र में करीब 200 शादियां होंगी।

अधिकांश शादियां घरों से ही की जाएगी।
चाकसू : उपखंड में 233 शादियां होगी
चाकसू | उपखंड में 1 नवंबर से अब तक 233 लोगों ने शादियाें के लिए अनुमति ली है। इसमें 150 शादियां देवउठनी एकादशी को होगी।
विराटनगर : 213 होंगे विवाह
शादी विवाह के लिए विराटनगर उपखंड कार्यालय में अब तक 213 लोगों ने अनुमति ली है। इनमें से 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के लिए 57 शादियों की अनुमति शामिल है।
कोटपूतली : 360 शादियां होगी
देवउठनी एकादशाी का अबूझ सावा होने के कारण ब्लॉक में करीब 360 शादियां होनी है। कोटपूतली एसडीएम के पास 130 विवाह के प्रार्थना पत्र आ चुके है।

आगंतुकों की थर्मल स्कीनिंग जरूरी
स्थानीय प्रशासन ने शादियों को मंजूरी देने के साथ ही आयोजकों को समारोह में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने पर पाबंदी के साथ आगुन्तकों को सेनिटाइज करने व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करना जरूरी रखा गया है। शादियाें में अतिथियों को जागरूक करने के लिए समारोह स्थल के बाहर नो मास्क नो एंट्री, दो गज की दूरी व मास्क जरूरी के बैनर लगाने की अपील की गई है।

शादी समारोह के लिए अनुमति के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें
विराटनगर | कोरोना काल में शादियाें के लिए लागू की पाबंदियों के बाद अब शादी समारोह करने वाले लोगों को राहत दी है। अब ऐसे लोग एसडीएम की मेल आईडी पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है। शादी आयोजन करने वाले लोगों को अब तक एसडीएम कार्यालय को सूचना भिजवानी पड़ती थी। एसडीएम राजवीरसिंह यादव ने बताया कि sdmviratnagar1gmail.com पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

