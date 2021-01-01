पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री चलाने वाले 3 गिरफ्तार, चार कंपनियों के बना रहे थे ब्रांड

कालवाड़2 घंटे पहले
कालवाड| पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मौके पर मिली हजारों रुपए की शराब

अवैध शराब बनाकर बेचने वालों के खिलाफ की जा रही कार्रवाई के तहत डीएसटी टीम व करधनी थाना पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर शराब जब्त की है। जयपुर पुलिस उपायुक्त प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा के अनुसार अवैध शराब बनाकर बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए थाना अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए है।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस उपायुक्त पश्चिम बजरंग सिंह, सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त झोटवाड़ा हरिशंकर शर्मा की निगरानी में डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी नरेंद्र खीचड़ पुलिस निरीक्षक के नेतृत्व में हेड कांस्टेबल हरिराम, मनेंद्र सिंह डीएसटी टीम के रामेश्वर लाल चौधरी, राजेंद्र ईसलाम, संदीप, लाल सिंह, भरत सिंह तथा करधनी थाने के एसआई मोतीलाल शर्मा, कांस्टेबल अजीत सिंह, योगेंद्र की विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम के सदस्यों को अवैध शराब बनाकर बेचने वालों के संबंध में संदिग्धों की निगरानी का टास्क दिया गया था।

इस दौरान डिजिटल टीम के हेड कांस्टेबल हरिराम और रामेश्वर ने अवैध शराब बेचने वाले लोगों को चिह्नित कर उन पर लगातार निगरानी की। जिसके दौरान टीम के रामेश्वर चौधरी और हरिराम ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर हरी नगर कॉलोनी कनकपुरा प्लॉट नंबर 93 पर जाकर चेक किया तो वहां पर महावीर सिंह (52) पुत्र नंद सिंह राजपूत निवासी प्लॉट नंबर 6 रघुनाथ विहार पांच्यावाला, ज्ञान सिंह (25) पुत्र लक्ष्मण सिंह राजपूत निवासी ग्राम बुटाटी थाना डेगाना जिला नागौर हाल निवासी प्लॉट नंबर 18 मोती विहार सिरसी रोड मीना वाला, तीसरा मनोज शर्मा (30) पुत्र बलवीर सिंह ब्राह्मण निवासी ग्राम रामपुरा थाना क्षेत्र जिला भरतपुर एक कमरे में मिले।

जिनके कब्जे से मेक डॉल नंबर एक के भरे हुए 230 पव्वे और मेक डॉल नंबर वन के खाली 99 पव्वे, कंट्री क्लब के खाली 48 पव्वे, इंपैक्ट ब्लू के खाली 48 पव्वे, रॉयल क्लासिक शराब के खाली 144 पव्वे और मेक डॉल नंबर एक के प्लास्टिक के 578 और एक कीप प्लास्टिक का मिला। पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

