आक्रोश:चोरियों का खुलासा नहीं होने से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों का जटवाड़ा चौकी पर धरना

जटवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • जटवाड़ा चौकी से 50 मीटर की दूरी पर 4 दिन में 2 जगह चोरी

क्षेत्र के राष्ट्रीय हाइवे 21 पर स्थित जटवाड़ा चौकी से महज 50 मीटर की दूरी पर गत 4 दिनों में अलग-अलग दो जगह से 5 भैंस और दो पाड़ी चोरी हो जाने व बस्सी थाना में मामला दर्ज होने के बावजूद भी पुलिस ने इन चोरियों का खुलासा नहीं करने पर बुधवार को हंसमहल सरपंच रोहित मालावत और जटवाड़ा सरपंच रामविलास सैनी के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने जटवाड़ा चौकी पर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि जटवाड़ा निवासी रतिराम पुत्र जगदीश जाट के फार्म हाउस पर 12 दिसंबर की रात्रि को 2 भैंस और दो पाड़ी चोरी हो गई। आसपास तलाश किया तो टीन सेट व बाउंड्री की जाली कटी हुई मिली। घटना की जानकारी जटवाड़ा पुलिस चौकी के पुलिसकर्मियों को देने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिसकर्मियों की टीम ने पास में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे तो कैमरे में दो जने भैंस चोरी कर ले जाते हुए दिखाई दिए। इसमें से एक के हाथ में रिवाल्वर दिखाई दे रही है और एक भैंस को चुराने के लिए जाली काट रहा था पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी भी कराई लेकिन भैंस चोरों को पता नहीं चला और सोमवार की रात को पुलिस चौकी के सामने स्थित विष्णु पुत्र जोधा राम के घर से 3 भैंस और दो पाड़ी चोरी हो गई।

दोनों ने बस्सी पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट करवाने के बावजूद भी चोरियों का खुलासा नहीं किया गया। इस पर ग्रामीण आक्रोशित होकर बुधवार को जटवाड़ा चौकी मैं धरना प्रदर्शन किया इस पर जटवाड़ा चौकी प्रभारी मोहनलाल ने 3 दिन में दोनों चोरियों का खुलासा करने की बात कही और इस आश्वासन से लोग शांत हुए। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि अगर 3 दिन में चोरी का खुलासा नहीं किया गया तो राष्ट्रीय हाइवे 21 को जाम किया जाएगा।

प्रशासन से रात के समय बिजली सप्लाई की मांग
ग्रामीणों का आरोप विद्युत निगम के कर्मचारी भी मिले हुए हैं। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि रात को 10 बजे से 4 बजे तक लाइट कटौती की जा रही है। वही दोनों भैंस चोरी के बाद पुलिसकर्मियों व पीड़िताें ने विद्युत विभाग के कर्मचारियों को लाइट सुचारु करवाने के लिए फोन किया कर्मचारियों ने विद्युत लाइन को सुचारु नहीं किया। इससे ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि विद्युत निगम के कर्मचारी भी इन चोरों से मिले हुए हैं और प्रशासन से रात के समय भी लाइट देने की मांग कर रहे हैं

