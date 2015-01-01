पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:सात पालिकाओं में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा 7 निर्दलीयों ने नामांकन भरे

चौमू32 मिनट पहले
सांझरिया रिसोर्ट में कांग्रेस की मीटिंग।
  • फुलेरा में भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा

जिले की सात नगर पालिकाओं में अध्यक्ष पद चुनाव के लिए भाजपा- कांग्रेस के अलावा सात निर्दलीयों ने भी नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर अपना भाग्य आजमाया है। हालांकि चौमू, रेनवाल, फुलेरा और जोबनेर में नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद जीतने के लिए कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत है, लेकिन बगरू, सांभरलेक, चाकसू में बहुमत नहीं होने के कारण पालिकाध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव जीतने के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस को निर्दलीयों के सहारे ही रहना पड़ेगा।

इसके लिए दोनों ही दलों ने अज्ञातवास में अपने अपने पार्षदों की बड़ाबंदी कर रखी है और दोनों ही दल निर्दलीय उनके पास होने का दावा कर रहे हैं। फुलेरा में भाजपा ने अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारा है। उसके बदले निर्दलीय ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। इसी प्रकार चौमू में 2, बगरू में 3, फुलेरा में 1, सांभरलेक में 1 निर्दलीय चुनाव मैदान में हैं जबकि कांग्रेस के 7 व भाजपा के 6 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में सामने आए हैं। कुल 20 कैंडिडेट ने 22 फार्म भरे हैं।

चौमू में निर्दलीयों के समर्थन में भाजपा
चौमू नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 4 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र मंगलवार को नगरपालिका के रूम नंबर 1 में सहायक रिटर्निग अधिकारी तहसीलदार विनोद पारीक के समक्ष पेश किए। इसमें कांग्रेस की ओर से विष्णु कुमार सैनी व भाजपा की ओर से सुनील कुमार ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

इसके अलावा वार्ड 14 से विजयी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी महेंद्र कुमार कुमावत और वार्ड 2 से भाजपा के बाबूलाल सैनी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। इसमें सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि बाबूलाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया,जो भाजपा के वार्ड 2 से जीते हुए पार्षद है तथा इनका समर्थक भी भाजपा के वार्ड 45 के पार्षद सुनीता सैनी बनी है।

इसी प्रकार वार्ड 14 के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी महेंद्र कुमावत ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया जिनके समर्थक वार्ड 35 भाजपा पार्षद राहुल शर्मा बने हैं। इससे ऐसा लगता है कि भाजपा -कांग्रेस में कोई असंतोष हो तो उसका फायदा उठाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने की पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी, निर्दलीय होंगे निर्णायक

बगरू ग्रामीण | पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव के लिए नामाकंन समाप्ति के बाद भाजपा- कांग्रेस के नेता पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी को मजबूत करने व एक दूसरे के खेमे में सेंधमारी करने में जुट गए। एक और कांग्रेस विधायक गंगा देवी 20 साल बाद बगरू में अपना बोर्ड बनाने में जुटी हुई है। वहीं पूर्व संसदीय सचिव कैलाश वर्मा भी भाजपा के गढ़ को कायम रखने के लिए जी तोड़ कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

दोनों ही खेमों ने अपने-अपने पार्षदों की अज्ञात स्थान पर बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है। मंगलवार को बगरू के निकट सांझरिया गांव स्थित एक रिसोर्ट पर कांग्रेस ने पालिकाध्यक्ष के दावेदार को लेकर पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व के साथ करीब 5 घंटे मंथन किया।

अंतत: वार्ड 20 से पार्षद संदीप पाटनी को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए कांग्रेस का उम्मीदवार घोषित किया गया। वहीं भाजपा ने वार्ड 1 से पार्षद मुकेश कुमार शर्मा को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद का प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी फिलहाल दोनों ही पार्टियों की गणित बिगाड़ते नजर आ रहे है। नाम वापसी के बाद ही तस्वीर साफ हो पाएगी।

सांभर पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए 3 कांग्रेस- भाजपा के अलावा निर्दलीय ने भी भरा नामांकन
सांभरलेक| नगरपालिका चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को पालिका कार्यालय में 3 उम्मीदवारों ने चुनाव अधिकारी राज कुमार कस्वा के समक्ष नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए। निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार की ओर से नामांकन जमा करवाने से मुकाबला रोचक हो गया। कांग्रेस की ओर से बाल किशन, भाजपा से अनिल गट्टानी व कांग्रेस के बागी पूर्व नगराध्यक्ष नवल किशोर सोनी ने नामांकन भरा है।

रेनवाल पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए दो नामांकन भरे
किशनगढ़-रेनवाल| पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए दो उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में सामने आए है। मंगलवार को नामांकन के आखिरी दिन कांग्रेस से अमित कुमार जैन व भाजपा से नितिन शर्मा ने नामांकन भरा। अमित वार्ड 21 से कांग्रेस पार्षद है जबकि नितिन वार्ड 17 से भाजपा पार्षद है। दोपहर 12:15 बजे कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार समर्थकों के साथ पालिका कार्यालय पहुंचे और चुनाव अधिकारी लक्ष्मीकांत कटारा को नामांकन सौंपा।

दोपहर 1:15 बजे भाजपा उम्मीदवार नितिन शर्मा ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आकर आवेदन किया। 35 वार्ड वाले पालिका बोर्ड में कांग्रेस को 18 सीटें मिली है, जबकि भाजपा केवल 10 सीट ही ले पाई। 7 पार्षद निर्दलीय निर्वाचित हुए है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की स्थिति मजबूत दिखाई दे रही है। नामांकन के बाद पार्षद वापस बाडेबंदी में पहुंच गए है।

कांग्रेस को पूर्ण बहुमत होने के बाद भी जोड़-तोड़ के अंदेशे पर पार्षदों की रहेगी बड़ाबंदी
जोबनेर| चेयरमैन पद के लिए मंगलवार को कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने भी अपने एक- एक प्रत्याशी का नाम दाखिल किया। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 आवेदन होने से अब 20 दिसंबर को चुनाव आयोग के नियमानुसार मतदान होगा। कांग्रेस 13 नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों के साथ पूर्ण बहुमत में है। वहीं भाजपा के पास केवल 5 नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद है।

कांग्रेस आलाकमान के नेतृत्व में की गई बाडाबंदी में नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों ने एक नाम पर सहमति जताई। वार्ड 10 से दूसरी बार नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद मंजू सिंघी का कांग्रेस की तरफ से पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। कांग्रेस पार्षद केदार सोनी व शाहबुद्दीन समर्थक के रूप में पहुंचे। बाकी सभी कांग्रेस पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में ही रखा गया।

वार्ड 2 के नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा पार्षद धर्मवीर सिंह मनोहर का अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। समर्थक के रूप में भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद राजेंद्र गुर्जर पहुंचे। दो आवेदन होने से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मतदान प्रक्रिया होगी। ऐसे में कांग्रेस सभी 13 नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में ही रहना होगा।

हालांकि भाजपा के 5 नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद होने से किसी प्रकार का बहुमत नहीं है। केवल दो निर्दलीय पार्षदों व कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित 13 पार्षदों में किसी प्रकार का कोई असंतोष होने पर क्रॉस वोटिंग होने के अंदेशे से भाजपा ने दांव लगाया है।

भाजपा के विनोद व कांग्रेस के कमलेश ने भरा नामांकन, निर्दलीयों की भूमिका अहम

चाकसू| पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन का समय समाप्त होने तक दो प्रत्याशियों ने अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। भाजपा की ओर से विनोद राजोरिया व कांग्रेस की ओर से कमलेश बैरवा ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। नामांकन का कार्य पूरा होते ही दोनों पार्टी के प्रत्याशी अपने-अपने खेमे में चले गए। भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड 17 की ओर से निर्वाचित हुए विनोद राजोरिया ने अपना नामांकन भरा जिसका प्रस्तावक वार्ड 3 के सुरेश सैनी रहे। कांग्रेस की ओर से वार्ड 33 से विजयी कमलेश बैरवा ने अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। इसके प्रस्तावक वार्ड 11 के पार्षद मोहम्मद अमजद हुसैन थे। भाजपा प्रत्यासी विनोद राजोरिया की उम्र 46 वर्ष व शिक्षा स्नातक है। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कमलेश बैरवा की उम्र 29 वर्ष तथा 10वीं तक शिक्षित है। दोनों पार्टियां पार्षदों को ले गई अज्ञात स्थान पर नामांकन होने के बाद दोनों पार्टियां अपने-अपने पार्षदों को लेकर अज्ञात स्थान के लिए चली गई। सवेरे से ही अध्यक्ष पद के नामांकन को लेकर अफवाहों का दौर चलता रहा। भाजपा व कांग्रेस अपने- अपने जीत के दावे कर रहे है। कांग्रेस खेमे के लोग 6 निर्दलीय उनके पास होने का दावा कर रहे है व अन्य निर्दलीय उनके संपर्क में होने की बात कर रहे है। दूसरी ओर भाजपा की ओर से अपने पार्षदों के अलावा 6 निर्दलीय उनके पास होने की बात करते हुए बहुमत से भी अधिक पार्षदों के होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। जानकारों का कहना है कि दोनों दलों में क्रॉस वोटिंग की आशंका प्रबल नजर आ रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में अध्यक्ष का पद किसकी झोली में जाता है यह 20 दिसंबर को ही पता लग पाएगा।

फुलेरा पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने भरा नामाकंन, भाजपा ने नहीं भरा नामांकन

फुलेरा ग्रामीण | पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो लोगों ने नामाकंन पत्र दाखिल किया। इसके अन्तर्गत कांग्रेस से संगीता अग्रवाल व भाजपा समर्थन से निर्दलीय पूजा भाटी ने पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना नामांकन पत्र रिटर्निग अधिकारी एसीएम जयन्त कुमार को जमा करवाया। पालिकाध्यक्ष पद सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित किया गया है।

