पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:एक्सप्रेस हाइवे पर 38 लाख से बनेगा दौलतपुरा पुलिस चौकी का भवन, पूजन के साथ नींव रखी

बिलौंची4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्सप्रेस हाइवे पर हरमाड़ा थाना इलाके के अंतर्गत आने वाली दौलतपुरा पुलिस चौकी को नए भवन की सौगात मिलेगी। चाैंप ग्राम पंचायत स्थित तपस्वी आश्रम के पास हरमाड़ा थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र रावत व दौलतपुरा चौकी प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने पूजा अर्चना कर पंचामृत अभिषेक के साथ पुलिस चौकी भवन के लिए नींव रखी।

यह भवन 38 लाख रुपए की लागत से करीब 17 वर्ग फुट में बनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान चाैंप ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच कालूराम शर्मा ने थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र रावत व चौकी प्रभारी देवेंद्र शर्मा का साफा बांधकर स्वागत किया। नए चौकी के भवन निर्माण में 3 रूम, दो बैरक, एक किचन, एक लॉकअप व एक सुविधा घर का निर्माण होगा। एएसआई जितेंद्र सिंह, कृष्ण कुमार यादव, विक्रम यादव, योगेंद्र दत्त, शंकर लाल, कपिल फगोड़िया सहित चौकी स्टाफ व ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

7 साल से अटका पड़ा था काम
चौकी भवन का निर्माण कार्य 7 साल से अटका पड़ा था। पहले सीमा ज्ञान के अभाव में चौकी के भवन का निर्माण कार्य नहीं हो पाया। बाद में बजट आवंटन नहीं होने के चलते भवन निर्माण में बाधा आ रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें