पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव:चौमू में ₹‌50 करोड़ का कारोबार देर रात तक चल रही थी दुकानों पर खरीदारी

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाम को रोशनी से नहाया शहर
  • हर किसी ने किया पर्व सेलिब्रेशन, रोशनी से नहाए गांव-शहर, पुलिस व प्रशासन भी रहा सतर्क

धनतेरस पर शहर के बाजारों की हालत यह थी कि सवेरे से ही लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजारों में आने लग गए थे। सवेरे 11 बजे के बाद तो भीड़ इतनी बढ़ गई थी कि लोगों को कई बार एक दूसरे सेट कर ही आगे निकलना पड़ा। कोई ऐसी दुकान या शोरूम नहीं था, जिस पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ दिखाई दी हो।

धनतेरस पर चौमू तहसील क्षेत्र में 50 करोड से अधिक का कारोबार हुआा धनतेरस पर सोने चांदी के आभूषण और बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना गया है। ज्वैलर्स की दुकानों व शोरूम तथा बर्तनों की दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी दिखाई दी। सराफा व्यवसायों के यहां लक्ष्मी माता की पूजन में रखे जाने वाले चांदी के सिक्कों की भी काफी बिक्री हुई।

फुटपाथ व्यवसायियों की भी रही बल्ले-बल्ले
बाजारों की दुकानों में शोरूम में अच्छा व्यवसाय होने के साथ दीपोत्सव पर अन्य आइटम बेचने वाले फुटपाथ व्यवसायियों व ठेले वालों के यहां भी धनतेरस पर अच्छी बिक्री हुई। फुटपाथ व्यवसाय भी धनतेरस की खरीदारी को लेकर काफी संतुष्ट दिखाई दिए।

शाम को रोशनी से नहाया शहर
धनतेरस व नरक चतुर्दशी छोटी दीपावली होने से बाजार व शहर के मकान इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रोशनी से नहाए दिखाई दिए। कई मॉल अन्य भवन पूरी तरह रोशनी से जगमगा रहे थे।

पुलिस रही चाक-चौबंद
शहर के बाजारों में भीड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस भी चाक-चौबंद रही। पुलिस ने भी कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने तथा चोर उचक्के पर नजर रखने के लिए बाजारों में जगह-जगह पुलिस कर्मी तैनात कर रखे थे। थानाधिकारी हेमराज सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि बाजारों में करीब 70 पुलिस कर्मी तैनात कर रखे हैं, जो दीपावली तक तैनात रहेंगे। इसके अलावा गस्त टीमें विभिन्न बाजारों में लगा रखी है। जो निरंतर गश्त कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें