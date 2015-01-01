पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन कराने जा रहे युवक को कार ने मारी टक्कर, मौत

रायसर4 घंटे पहले
रायसर | घटना के बाद हाईवे पर खड़ी मारुति कार।

मोटरसाइकिल से पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन करवाने आंधी पुलिस थाने जाते समय शनिवार को दौसा मनोहरपुर हाईवे पर भावनी बस स्टैंड के समीप पीएचसी अस्पताल के सामने एक मारुति कार ने टक्कर मार दी। घटना में मोटरसाइकिल सवार युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायल ने जयपुर ले जाते समय बीच रास्ते मे दम तोड़ दिया।

परिजनों के अनुसार शनिवार दोपहर करीब 2:30 बजे राकेश कुमार मीणा अपने बेटे वीरेंद्र उर्फ राहुल मीणा को कपड़े दिलाने एवं खुद का पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन करवाने के लिए मोटरसाइकिल से आंधी जा रहा था कि दौसा मनोहरपुर हाईवे पर भावनी बस स्टैंड के समीप पीएचसी अस्पताल के सामने अचानक एक मारुति कार तेज रफ्तार से आई ओर मोटरसाइकिल के टक्कर मार दी।

घटना में राकेश करीब 10 फीट उछलकर हाईवे पर गिर गया, जिससे उसके सिर हाथ पैरों में गंभीर चोटें आई। बालक वीरेंद्र उछलकर साइड में गिर गया जिसके कारण उसके मामूली चोटें आई।

