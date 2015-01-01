पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती:आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरि की जयंती मनाई

  • आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय और आयुर्वेद से जुड़े अन्य संस्थानों में मनाई भगवान धनवंतरी की जयंती

जिले में धनतेरस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा के जनक भगवान धनवंतरी की जयंती हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। इस मौके पर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा से जुड़े चिकित्सकों , संस्थानों सुबह इनसे जुड़े अन्य लोगों ने भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा अर्चना कर विश्व कल्याण के लिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को निरोग रखने की कामना की है।

इस मौके पर कई संस्थानों के द्वारा संगोष्ठी आदि के कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए गए। शहर के सुभाष सर्किल स्थित राजकीय आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय में भगवान धन्वंतरी की जयंती हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। इस मौके पर आयुर्वेद से जुड़े चिकित्सक व अन्य लोगों ने आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पर चर्चा की और इसके विकास के लिए अपने सुझाव रखे। कार्यक्रम मे भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान धन्वंतरि व आयुर्वेद पर व्यापक जानकारी पर प्रकाश डाला गया ।कार्यक्रम में आज के संक्रमण मे रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता व रोग निवारण में आयुर्वेद के महत्व पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ व उत्कर्ष सेवा के लिए ब्लाक आयुर्वेद अधिकारी वैध विष्णु दत्त शर्मा का डाबर इंडिया द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया । वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक वैध कमलेश शर्मा,वैध ओमप्रकाश शर्मा व नरेंद्र पारीक का सम्मान किया गया कार्यक्रम का संचालन डा. गिरिधारी शर्मा ने किया।

महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय चौमू में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद एवं धन्वन्तरी दिवस का आयोजन
महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले आयुर्वेद काॅलेज एवं हाॅस्पिटल, हाडोता में पंचम राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस एवं धन्वन्तरी दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर भगवान धन्वन्तरि की प्रतिमा के समक्ष दीप प्रज्ज्वल विधिवत पूजा अर्चना के साथ कार्यक्रम का प्रारम्भ किया। डाॅ. सचिन मित्तल ने बताया कि इस राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस की थीम कोविड 19 में महामारी में आयुर्वेद की भूमिका रखी गई हैं। भगवान धन्वन्तरि आयुर्वेद जगत के प्रणेता तथा वैधक शास्त्र के महान ज्ञाता देवता है। वैदिक काल में जो महत्व अष्वनि कुमारो को प्राप्त था पौराणिक काल मे वही स्थान धनवन्तरी जी का था। ये चतुर्भुज विष्णु के अंश थे। हाॅस्पिटल चिकित्सको ने धन्वन्तरि दिवस पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया कि आयुर्वेद को धराधाम पर लेकर अवतरित हुए भगवान धन्वन्तरि के अवतरण दिवस के रुप में धनतेरस को उत्सव मनाया जाता है। रोगों एवं व्याधियों से पीडित मनुष्य का स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहे एवं स्वस्थ रहते हुए अपने जीवन के पुरषार्थ चतुष्टय धर्म, अर्थ, काम, मोक्ष की प्राप्ति के लिए सुख पूर्वक प्रयत्नषील रहें।

आयुर्वेद रुपी अमृत कलष को भगवान धन्वन्तरि का अवतार प्राणी मात्र के सुख, हित, एवं स्वास्थ्य के लिए परम कल्याणकारक सिद्ध हुआ, जो कि सृष्टि प्रारम्भ से लेकर आज तक सभी के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा करता आ रहा हैं।महाविद्यालय निदेशक डाॅ. विवेकानन्द तंवर ने पौराणिक ग्रन्थों तथा आयुर्वेद ग्रथों में प्राप्त धनवन्तरि के विभिन्न नामो एवं धनवन्तरी दिवस के महत्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए बताया कि सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र में वर्ष 2016 से धन्वन्तरी दिवस को राष्ट्रीय के आयुर्वेद दिवस के रुप में मनाया जा रहा हैं। इस उपलक्ष्य पर प्रोफेसर, एसोसिाएट प्रोफसर, असिंस्टेंट प्रोफसर व अन्य सहायक कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहें। क्षेत्र में मुख्य बस स्टेण्ड एवं बाजारों में दीपावली के पर्व धनतेरस पर लोगों की आवाजाही रही। व्यापारियों ने भी सभी लोगों से अपील करके मुंह पर मास्क लगाने एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के द्वारा खरीदारी करवाई तथा पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी राजेंद्र प्रसाद, हेड कॉन्स्टेबल तथा सरपंच प्रियंका अब्दुल गफ्फार नागोरी एवं उपसरपंच दिनेश मेहरानिया ने मुख्य बाजार एवं फागी सड़क मार्ग स्थित मॉल पर जाकर ग्रामीणों एवं व्यापारियों को कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना करने की अपील की।

