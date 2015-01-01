पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:चौमू, जोबनेर, किशनगढ़ रेनवाल व फुलेरा में कांग्रेस का चेयरमैन बनना लगभग तय

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बगरू, सांभरलेक व चाकसू में निर्दलीयों की उठा-पटक, भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों ने ही अपने पार्षदों को बाड़ाबंदी में रखा

निकाय चुनाव- 2020 के अंतर्गत मतदान परिणाम आने के बाद जिले की 7 नगर पालिकाओं में से चार नगर पालिका चौमू ,जोबनेर, किशनगढ़ रेनवाल व फुलेरा में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिलने से वहां पर तो फिलहाल कांग्रेस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष चुना जाना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है, लेकिन बगरू, सांभरलेक और चाकसू में किसी भी पार्टी को बहुमत नहीं मिलने के कारण वहां पर जीते निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को अपने -अपने खेमे में लेने के लिए भाजपा व काग्रेस दोनों ने ही बुधवार को भी पूरा जोर लगा रखा था। इसका खेल चाकसू में भी देखने में आया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार यहां पर बुधवार को भाजपा के खेमे से कुछ निर्दलीय पार्षद निकलकर कांग्रेस के खेमे में चले गए बताए जाते हैं। चाकसू विधायक वेद प्रकाश सोलंकी बोर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रहे हैं और कांग्रेस के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत का आधार होना बता रहे हैं। चौमू में कांग्रेस के 30 पार्षद जीत कर आए हैं और उनके पास स्पष्ट बहुमत है और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चुना जाना लगभग तय है,लेकिन इसके बावजूद कांग्रेस पार्टी किसी प्रकार का रिस्क नहीं ले रही है और अपने पार्षदों को प्रशिक्षण के नाम पर बड़ाबंदी में रखे हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि दो निर्दलीय पार्षद भी कांग्रेस के खेमे में चले
गए हैं।
सांभरलेक में बोर्ड किसका बनेगा, निर्दलीयों के हाथ में है अब डोर
नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों के ही 9-9 पार्षद जीत कर आए हैं और 7 निर्दलीय जीते हैं। इस कारण भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों के पास बहुमत नहीं होने से दोनों की डोर बोर्ड बनाने में निर्दलीयों के हाथ में अटकी पड़ी है। 25 वार्ड वाली नगर पालिका में बहुमत के लिए 13 पार्षदों का होना जरूरी है।इसलिए दोनों ही पार्टियां अपने-अपने बहुमत जुटाने में निर्दलीयों को अपने पक्ष में लेने के लिए अपना पूरा जोर लगा रही है। बुधवार को भी शहर में अफवाहों का दौर चालू था और दोनों ही पार्टियों के लोग निर्दलीयों का उनके पास होने का दावा कर रहे थे।

फिलहाल हालत यह है कि किस दल के पास कितने निर्दलीय संपर्क में हैं। वह पार्टी वाले ही जानते हैं। क्योंकि दोनों ही पार्टियां अपने अपने पार्षदों को अज्ञात स्थान पर बड़ाबंदी में ले रखा है। गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को चेयरमैन पद के लिए भाजपा से अनिल गट्टानी, कांग्रेस से बाल किशन व निर्दलीय नवल सोनी ने भी नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाया था। निर्दलीय पार्षद नवल किशोर सोनी के चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने से मुकाबला रोचक हो गया है। 7 निर्दलीय पार्षद में से कांग्रेस के पास 3, भाजपा के पास 2 पार्षद होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। दोनो पार्टिया अपना बोर्ड बनाने के लिए प्रयासरत है। असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। गुरुवार को नामांकन पत्र वापस लेने की तिथि का इंतजार कर रहे है कि कौन नामांकन पत्र वापस लेता हैं या नहीं।

बगरू में 5 प्रत्याशी पालिकाध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में, निर्दलीयों की रहेगी बनाने में निणार्यक भूमिका
20 दिसंबर को होने वाले पालिकाध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की गई। इसके बाद 5 प्रत्याशी मैदान में डटे हुए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी घनश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि नामांकन फार्म की संवीक्षा के बाद भाजपा से मुकेश कुमार शर्मा, कांग्रेस से संदीप पाटनी व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में मालूराम मीणा, नितिन भारद्वाज और पूजा कुमावत अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में है जहां 35 वार्डो में कांग्रेस ने 16 सीट जीतकर सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी थी, वही भाजपा ने 11 व निर्दलीयों ने 8 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी।

कांग्रेस पार्टी को 2 निर्दलीयों के सहारे बोर्ड बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा था, लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी के ही मालूराम मीणा व नितिन भारद्वाज निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में डटे हुए हैं। वही भाजपा की और से केवल एक प्रत्याशी मुकेश कुमार शर्मा मैदान में है। हालांकि दोनों ही पार्टीयों का बोर्ड बनाने में निर्दलीय पार्षद ही निणार्यक होंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन वापसी की प्रक्रिया समाप्ति के बाद स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के सिंबल पर जीते मालूराम मीणा व नितिन भारद्वाज निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में बागी के रूप में रहेंगे या नाम वापसी करेेंंगे।

किशनगढ़ रेनवाल में कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष बनना तय
किशनगढ़-रेनवाल| नगरपालिका चुनाव में कांंग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलने से कार्यकताओं में खुशी का माहौल है। वहीं भाजपा को 35 सदस्याें वाले बोर्ड में मात्र 10 सीट आने से निराशा छाई हुई है। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कांग्रेस ने अमित कुमार जैन को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। नामांकन के बाद कांग्रेस पार्षद व समर्थित निर्दलीय पार्षद वापस पुष्कर की एक होटल में बाडेबंदी में पहंुच गए है। वहीं भाजपा ने अध्यक्ष के लिए नितिन शर्मा का नामांकन के बाद बाडेबंदी हटा दी है। भाजपा पार्षद बुधवार को शहर में घूमते नजर आए। चुनाव में 7 निर्दलीय चुनाव जीतकर आए है। कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलने से अधिकांश निर्दलीय पार्षद भी कांग्रेस के समर्थन में दिखाई दे रहे है।

जोबनेर नगरपालिका में कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीयों को भी बुलाया बड़ाबंदी में, कुछ पार्षद चल रहे है नाराज
जोबनेर| कांग्रेस ने हाल ही हुए चुनाव में 13 पार्षदों के साथ बहुमत हासिल किया। इससे कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है। कांग्रेस के आलाकमान ने नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों की सर्वसम्मति से कांग्रेस की मंजू सिंघी को पालिकाध्यक्ष का उम्मीदवार बनाया है, लेकिन भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद धर्मवीर सिंह मनोहर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आवेदन करने से 3 दिन बाद चुनाव होगा। भाजपा प्रत्याशी के आवेदन करने के बाद कांग्रेस में किसी जोड़-तोड़ होने के डर से कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अभी भी अपने सभी 13 पार्षदों की बाड़े बंदी की हुई है।

दो निर्दलीय पार्षदों को भी अपने बाड़ा बंदी में शामिल कर लिया है। कांग्रेस पूर्ण बहुमत में होने के बावजूद किसी प्रकार का जोखिम नहीं लेना चाहती। कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीयों को अपनी बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल करना भाजपा के जोड़-तोड़ का डर दिखाई देता है। भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि कांग्रेस के कुछ पार्षदों की नाराजगी के चलते भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान हो सकता है। कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के पार्षदों में किसी प्रकार का कोई असंतोष नहीं है। सबकी सर्वसम्मति से ही पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए एक नाम पर राय बनी है। नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों को ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए रखा गया है।

फुलेरा में भाजपा के 9 ही पार्षद, निर्दलीय को दिया समर्थन
पालिका चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलने पर उनकी पार्टी की अधिकृत प्रत्याशी संगीता अग्रवाल का पालिकाध्यक्ष बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है। वहीं भाजपा के 9 पार्षद जीत पाए, जबकि दो निर्दलीयों ने पार्षद पद पर बाजी मारी है। निर्दलीय पार्षदों को भाजपा ने समर्थन देकर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पूजा भाटी को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मैदान में उतारा है। अब देखने वाली बात यह है कि भाजपा सेंधमारी में कामयाब हो पाती है अथवा नहीं।


