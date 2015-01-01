पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभ्यार्थियों के लिए परेशानी:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा: गांवों में सेंटर आने से अभ्यर्थियों को हुई भारी परेशानी

चौमू6 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए होने वाली परीक्षा में शामिल होना अभ्यार्थियों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गया। क्योंकि अभ्यार्थियों को हजार किमी दूर तक परीक्षा केंद्र आवंटित कर दिए औरवह भी छोटे-छोटे गांव में सेंटर आने के कारण अभ्यर्थियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

ऐसा ही नजारा ग्राम तिगरिया में देखने को मिला। जहां परीक्षार्थियों को पहुंचने में भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। क्योंकि ग्राम तिगरिया में पहुंचने के लिए सुबह 8 से 9 बजे पहले कोई साधन की व्यवस्था नहीं है। जिसके कारण परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।

आवागमन के साधन न होने से हुई परेशानी
परीक्षार्थियों को केन्द्रों तक पहुंचने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। ग्राम तिगरिया सेंटर पर परीक्षा देने आए अभिलेश ने बताया कि चौमू से 20-22 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम तिगरिया में पहुंचने के लिए सुबह 5 से 7 बजे तक कोई बस नहीं मिली, तो किसी से लिफ्ट लेकर वह तिगरिया ग्राम पहुंचे।सुरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि सेंटर से 4 किमी दूर से पैदल चलकर सेंटर पहुंचे। अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि उन्हें भी कोई ट्रांसपोर्ट नहीं मिला। जिसकी वजह से रास्ते में एक अन्य अभ्यर्थी की बाइक पर लिफ्ट ली।
ना रुकने की व्यवस्था न खाने की व्यवस्था
परीक्षा देने सीकर, भरतपुर, हरियाणा सहित अन्य दूर-दराज के क्षेत्रों से अभ्यर्थी पहुंचे। केंद्रों पर परीक्षा देने आई महिलाओं और युवतियों के साथ उनके परिजन भी पहुंचे। परीक्षा के दौरान माता-पिता, पति, भाई आदि परीक्षा केंद्रों के बाहर अभ्यर्थियों का इंतजार करते रहे। इनका कहना था कि प्रदेश के एक कौने से दूसरे कौने में सेंटर देकर अभ्यर्थियों का परेशान किया जा रहा है। गांव के अंदर सेंटर देने से या ना तो कोई रुकने की व्यवस्था है,ना खाने पीने की व्यवस्था है इससे भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

किशनगढ़ रेनवाल : बसों की कमी से परीक्षार्थियों को हुई परेशानी
राजस्थान पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल होने आए सैंकडों परीक्षार्थियों से शहर में सड़कों पर शुक्रवार को भीड़ रही। दूर नागौर, अलवर, टोंक, भरतपुर जिले से आए परीक्षार्थी रात को ही शहर पहुंच गए। ट्रेन नहीं चलने व बसों की कमी के चलते परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। निजी बसों में भीड़ देखी गई। अधिकांश परीक्षार्थी बाईक व निजी वाहन से परीक्षा सेंटर पहुंचे। पहले दिन पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के रेनवाल नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में 7 विद्यालय, 3 पचकोडिया व 1 मंडाभीमसिंह के विद्यालय में करीब 12 हजार परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षाएं शांति पूर्वक हो गई। तीन दिन व दो पारियों में करीब 36 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन चौवीसों घंटे मुस्तेद नजर आया। परीक्षा सेंटर पर दस से अधिक पुलिस कर्मी तैनात किए गए। एएसपी ज्ञान प्रकाश नवल, एससी एसटी सेल के डीएसपी उमेश गुप्ता व थानाप्रभारी कैलाश चंद मीणा ने पारदर्शिता के साथ परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने में लगे रहे।
जोबनेर: कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए सैनिटाइजर के बाद ही प्रवेश मिला
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षा के लिए गुरुवार को पुलिस की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था के बीच पहली परीक्षा शुक्रवार सुबह जोबनेर के दो सेंटर पर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आयोजित हुई। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों के दौरे रहे ।परीक्षार्थियों को कोविड-19 की जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही पूरी जांच करने और हाथों को सैनिटाइजर करने के बाद ही अंदर प्रवेश करने दिया।
कस्बे के पास गोविंदपुरा गांव में कालवाड़ रोड पर शुक्रवार शाम को वाहनों की आवाजाही में निकासी नहीं होने पर एक घंटा जाम लगा। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी राजू लाल फगोडिया ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को राजस्थान पुलिस की परीक्षा देने आए बहार के युवाओं व स्थानीय लोगों के वाहनों से कालवाड़ रोड पर शाम 6 से 7 तक कालवाड़ से जयपुर की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग पर गोविंदपुरा बस स्टैंड से हातोज बस स्टैंड तक एक लाइन में वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। जिससे वहां धआवाजाही में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

