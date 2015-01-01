पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियम तार-तार:परीक्षा केंद्रों में कोविड-19 एडवाइजरी की पालना हुई, लेकिन बाहर निकलते ही नियम भूले परीक्षार्थी, बिना मास्क वाहनों की छतों पर बैठ घरों को लौटे

चौमू5 घंटे पहले
  • कांस्टेबल भर्ती के पहले दिन मंडराता रहा कोरोना का खतरा

प्रदेश के साथ-साथ जिले में 3 दिन तक आयोजित होने वाली राजस्थान कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को दो पारियों में हुई परीक्षा के बाद परीक्षार्थियों के घर लौटते समय बसों व अन्य वाहनों की कमी के चलते भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। हालत यह रही कि दूसरी पारी में परीक्षा देने आए परीक्षार्थियों को घर लौटते समय कोविड19 की एडवाइजरी में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करना, तो दूर रहा बल्कि उन्हें वाहनों की कमी के चलते बसों व अन्य वाहनों में भेड़ बकरियों की तरह भरकर व इस सर्दी के मौसम में वाहनों की छतों पर बैठकर जाना पड़ा। इस परीक्षा के लिए जयपुर कमिश्नरेट क्षेत्र में 142 तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 39 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। जिसमें शुक्रवार को दोनों पारियों के लिए जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में करीब दो लाख तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में करीब 40 हजार परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा देनी थी। जयपुर कमिश्नरेट के एडिशनल एसपी हनुमान प्रसाद मीणा ने बताया कि परीक्षा को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न करवाने के लिए कमिश्नर के आला अधिकारी सहित करीब 15 पुलिसकर्मी और पांच कंपनियां आरएसी की लगाई गई थी। मोबाइल पार्टियां पूरी तरह निगरानी रखे हुए थी। इसी प्रकार जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि परीक्षा के लिए 4 एडिशनल एसपी, 10 डीएसपी, 18 थानाधिकारी, 2 हजार पुलिस के जवान व तीन कंपनियां आरएसी की तैनात की गई थी।

चौमू के 14 सेंटरों पर हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए चौमू थाना क्षेत्र में भी कुल 14 सेंटर बनाए गए थे। जिनमें शहर में 11 व जैतपुरा, टाटियावास और उदयपुरिया मोड़ 11 सेंटर मनाया गया था। थानाधिकारी हेमराज सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि 14 सेंटरों पर करीब 18 हजार परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे थे।

परीक्षा केंद्रों के बाहर भीड़ में खड़े रहे परिजन

परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पूरी तरह पालना की गई। परीक्षा में आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों का तापमान जांच आ गया, हाथों को सैनिटाइज करवाया गया और उसके बाद ही सेंटर के अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया,लेकिन सेंटरों से बाहर परीक्षार्थियों के साथ आए परिजनों व अन्य लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना की पूरी तरह धज्जियां उड़ाई। लोग परीक्षार्थी को लेने के लिए बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस एक दूसरे के साथ भीड़ के रूप में खड़े दिखाई दिए। इसके अलावा वाहनों में जाने वाले विद्यार्थी बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के ही बसों में बैठे हुए जा रहे थे।

कालवाड़ रोड पर गोविंदपुरा में शाम छह से सात बजे तक एक घंटा जाम

कस्बे के पास गोविंदपुरा गांव में कालवाड़ रोड पर शुक्रवार शाम को वाहनों की आवाजाही में निकासी नहीं होने पर एक घंटा जाम लगा। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी राजू लाल फगोडिया ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को राजस्थान पुलिस की परीक्षा देने आए बाहर के युवाओं व स्थानीय लोगों के वाहनों से कालवाड़ रोड पर शाम 6 से 7 तक कालवाड़ से जयपुर की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग पर गोविंदपुरा बस स्टैंड से हातोज बस स्टैंड तक एक लाइन में वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। जिससे वहां आवाजाही में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

