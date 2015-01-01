पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:जांच करने के लिए नगर पालिका में आई डीडीआर

चौमू11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका पूर्व अधिशासी अधिकारी के खिलाफ सरकारी आवास में रहकर निजी आवास का भत्ता उठा लेने की शिकायत होने पर शुक्रवार को जयपुर डीडीआर चौमू नगरपालिका में पहुंची और मामले की जांच की। नगर पालिका के ईओ हाजी सलीम खान ने बताया कि पूर्व नगर पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी शुभम गुप्ता के खिलाफ पूर्व पार्षद महेंद्र कुमावत की शिकायत की थी कि गुप्ता ने सरकारी आवास का उपयोग करके आवास का भत्ता उठाया है। इसकी जांच करने के लिए जयपुर से डीडीआर रेनू खंडेलवाल चौमू नगरपालिका में आकर मामले की जांच की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें