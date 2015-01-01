पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिम्मेदारों ने पल्ला जाड़ा:रेनवाल रोड पर सूखे पेड़ों से हर वक्त हादसाें का खतरा

चौमू5 घंटे पहले
  • पालिका ने कहा-पीडब्ल्यूडी का है मामला, पीडब्ल्यूडी के अफसर बोले- नगरपालिका भी हटवाए सूखे पेड़ों को

शहर के सुभाष सर्किल होते हुए गुजर रहे रेनवाल रोड स्थित बिजली निगम कार्यालय के सामने खड़े सूखे जर्जर पेडों के टूट कर गिरने से कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है।
इस ओर जिम्मेदार विभाग का कोई ध्यान नहीं है। शहर के सुभाष सर्किल से करीब 700 मीटर दूर रेनवाल रोड के पास बिजली निगम के सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय के मुख्य द्वार के बाहर दो पेड़ सूख कर जर्जर अवस्था में कई दिनों से खड़े हैं। इन पेड़ों के बड़े डाल सड़क के ऊपर झूलते नजर आ रहे हैं। इन पेड़ों के डाल या पेड के टूटकर गिरने से कभी भी बड़ा हादसा होने से नकारा नहीं जा सकता है और किसी की जान पर बन सकती है। यहां आस-पास के लोगों ने बताया कि यदि कभी भी तेज हवा या अंधड आ जाए तो यह पेड़ टूट कर गिर सकते हैं।
नगरपालिका भी हटवा सकती है सूखे पेड़ों को: एईएन
सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के सहायक अभियंता कृपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त सूखे पेड़ों को नगरपालिका भी हटवा सकती है। वैसे मैं पटवारी से बात करता हूं, तहसीलदार से अनुमति लेनी पड़ेगी, इसके बाद जर्जर पेड़ों को कटवा दिया जाएगा।
पीडब्ल्यूडी का है मामला : ईओ
नगर पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी सलीम खान ने बताया कि सूखे पेड़ सड़क की सीमा में हैं। इसलिए यह मामला सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग का है।

पेड़ों के नीचे है चाय की थडि़यां
उक्त जर्जर पेड़ों के नीचे चाय की 3-4 थड़ियां हैं। बिजली निगम का सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय होने के कारण काफी संख्या में लोग इन पेड़ों के नीचे होते हुए ही निगम के कार्यालय में प्रवेश करते हैं तथा दिन भर इन चाय की थड़ियों पर बैठे रहते हैं। यदि पेड़ टूट कर गिर जाए तो हादसा हो सकता है।
भारी संख्या में गुजरते हैं वाहन
अति व्यस्ततम मार्ग रेनवाल रोड पर दिन भर में हजारों वाहनों की आवाजाही रहती है। ऐसे में यदि पेट टूट कर सडक पर गिर जाए तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

