राजस्व विभाग अब चेता:तिगरिया में चरागाह भूमि व नदी पर अतिक्रमण

इटावा भोपजी39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर में खबर छपने के बाद गिरदावर व पटवारी को किया पाबंद

ग्राम पंचायत तिगरिया की गोचर चरागाह और नदी नालों की भूमि पर लगातार अतिक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है, लेकिन राजस्व विभाग को भेजे जाने वाली रिपोर्ट पूरी चिह्नित अतिक्रमण नहीं होने के कारण दिन रात अतिक्रमण बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

दैनिक भास्कर में बढ़ते अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ खबर छपने के बाद राजस्व विभाग ने अब इन सरकारी भूमियों पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सीमा ज्ञान करवाने के लिए पटवारी व गिरधार को पाबंद किया।

गौरतलब है कि राजस्व प्रशासन हर साल सरकारी भूमि पर बढ़ते अतिक्रमण को रोकने के उद्देश्य को लेकर सितम्बर-अक्टूबर महीने में राजस्व की धारा 91 की कार्रवाई के लिए अतिक्रमण चिह्नित की रिपोर्ट मंगवाते हैं, लेकिन हकीकत में राजस्व विभाग के अधीनस्थ कर्मचारी प्रशासन को हकीकत में अतिक्रमण चिह्नित रिपोर्ट के स्थान पर फर्जी आंकड़े बनाकर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की जाती है।

यहां पर गोचर चरागाह और नदी नालों की भूमि पर दिन रात अतिक्रमण बढ़ते जा रहे हैं जबकि इन पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। इससे अतिक्रमण के हौसले भी बुलंद हैं ।हकीकत को छुपा कर फर्जी आंकड़े प्रस्तुत करते है। इसकी बनगी ग्राम पंचायत तिगरिया में देखने को मिली है।

तीन साल में 400 बीघा भूमि पर हुआ कब्जा
ग्राम पंचायत तिगरिया में पिछले तीन वर्ष में करीब 100 बीघा चरागाह, करीब 300-400 मीटर लंबी नदी में अतिक्रमण धड़ल्ले से हो रहे है। पटवारी, गिरदावर आदि को जानकारी होने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। इसको लेकर आमजन में भारी रोष व्याप्त है।

जिम्मेदारों के जवाब: नदी व चरागाह भूमि पर के अतिक्रमण का सीमाज्ञान कराएंगे
तिगरिया पटवारी रामदयाल बैरवा ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने हमें तिगरिया नदी व चरागाह भूमि के अतिक्रमण की सीमाज्ञान करवाकर रिपोर्ट मांगी है। गिरदावर से समय लेकर सीमाज्ञान कर रिपोर्ट पेश की जाएगी। खेजरोली नायब तहसीलदार भैरूंलाल कुमावत ने बताया कि भास्कर में खबर पढ़ते ही मैंने पटवारी व गिरदावर दोनों को नदी व चरागाह भूमि के सीमाज्ञान करने के लिए पाबंद कर दिया है।

