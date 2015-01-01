पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलर डालकर बना रहे थे अंग्रेजी वाइन:देसी शराब में कलर डालकर बना रहे थे अंग्रेजी वाइन, एक को दबोचा, खाली रैपर सहित 48 हजार की नकदी बरामद

चौमू3 घंटे पहले
  • पट्टी सीतारामपुरा के खेत में बने मकान में पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई, आरोपी को रिमांड पर सौंपा

कालाडेरा कमिश्नरेट पुलिस एवं जयपुर ग्रामीण पुलिस के बेहतर सामंजस्य एवं चौमू तथा कालाडेरा थाना पुलिस की तत्परता से पुलिस को देशी शराब को अंग्रेजी शराब में तब्दील करने के खेल का पर्दाफाश करने में सफलता मिली है। चौमू पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपी को तत्काल गिरफ्तार किया, वहीं कालाडेरा थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी के मकान पर दबिश देकर भारी मात्रा में सामान जब्त किया। चौमू पुलिस को नगर पालिका चुनाव में शराब बांटने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर पुलिस ने बिहारीपुरा फाटक पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने बोलेरो गाड़ी की तलाशी ली तो गाड़ी में शराब की पेटियां रखी हुई थी। इस पर पुलिस ने आरोपी बाबूलाल शर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। डीएसटी टीम प्रभारी सुरेंद्र सिंह की सूचना पर गोविंदगढ़ सर्किल डीएसपी संदीप सारस्वत के निर्देशन में कस्बे थाना पुलिस गांव पट्टी सीतारामपुरा के एक खेत में पहुंची। खेत में बने मकान की जांच में पुलिस को शराब के पव्वे एवं अन्य भारी मात्रा में सामान मिला।

बोलेरो में 6 पेटी शराब ले जाते धर दबोचा तो हुआ खुलासाचौमू थाना के एसआई रामपाल ने बताया कि बिहारीपुरा फाटक पर पुलिस ने बाबूलाल शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही उसकी बोलेरो गाड़ी से 6 पेटी शराब एवं 48 हजार रुपए नकद जब्त किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी को शुक्रवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया। जहां से न्यायालय से उसे 1 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया है। इस संबंध में जब जिला आबकारी अधिकारी बाबूलाल जाट से वार्ता की तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें इस मामले में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। क्योंकि कार्रवाई पुलिस के द्वारा की गई है। पुलिस कार्रवाई के बारे में बता सकती है। जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह आबकारी थाने के आला अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंचे।

लगा रखी थी मशीनें, विभिन्न ब्रांड़ों के ढक्कन एवं सील जब्त

मकान से विभिन्न ब्रांडों के शराब के 533 पव्वे, 144 हैंड सेनिटाइज के पव्वे, 11 कट्टों में विभिन्न ब्रांड एवं बिना ब्रांड के कुल 1378 खाली कांच के पव्वे, 13 काले रंग की प्लास्टिक की बड़ी थैलियों में 33 हजार 50 विभिन्न ब्रांडों के अंग्रेजी शराब के ढक्कन एवं सील, 6 हजार 378 विभिन्न अंग्रेजी शराब के नाम के रैपर, विभिन्न ब्रांडों के 28 खाली गत्ता कार्टून, 3 मशीनें तथा प्लास्टिक बोतल में कलर आदि सामान मिला है।

