पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भंडाफोड़ - नकली नोट:ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी की आड़ में बना रहे थे नकली नोट, 42 हजार की करेंसी जब्त, 2 गिरफ्तार, मप्र से लिया था प्रशिक्षण

चौमू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भंडाफोड़... हरध्यानपुरा के पास ऑफिसनुमा दुकान में छिपे बदमाशों को पुलिस ने दबोचा
  • सजग रहें...क्योंकि दोनों बदमाश जयपुर में अब तक खपा चुके 25 हजार रुपए के नकली नोट

स्थानीय पुलिस ने बुधवार रात्रि को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के हरध्यानपुरा में ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी की आड़ में नकली नोट छापने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ कर दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों से पुलिस ने 100-200 व 500 रुपए के 42 हजार 100 रुपए के नकली नोट बरामद किए हैं। इसके साथ ही लैपटॉप, प्रिंटर सहित नकली नोट छापने के अन्य सामान जब्त किया। डीसीपी वेस्ट प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि नेशनल हाइवे पर हो रही लूटपाट की घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने व पालिका चुनाव को मध्य नजर रखते हुए पुलिस द्वारा संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों की धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे विशेष अभियान के तहत एसआई मोतीलाल शर्मा के नेतृत्व में एक टीम गठित कर थाना इलाके में संदिग्ध अपराधियों की निगरानी कर धरपकड़ करने निर्देश दिए गए।बुधवार रात्रि करीब 2 बजे गश्त के दौरान बगरू कस्बे में तेज गति से आ रही एक स्कॉर्पियों को रुकवाने का इशारा किया तो वाहन चालक पुलिस को देखकर गाड़ी को वापस घुमाकर भगा ले गए। तलाशी के लिए पुलिस ने पीछा किया गया तो उक्त गाड़ी हरध्यानपुरा के पास खड़ी कर बदमाश एक ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के ऑफिसनुमा दुकान में छिप गए। पुलिस के आने की भनक लगते ही बदमाश दुकान का अंदर से गेट बंद कर दिया। पुलिस को संदिग्ध गतिविधि होने का अंदेशा होने पर मौके पर और जाब्ता बुलाया गया और कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद दुकान का गेट खुलवाकर संदीप चौधरी (24) निवासी डाकीपुरा थाना मौलासर जिला नागौर हाल निवासी कैनरा बैंक के पीछे बगरू व सुभाष कुमार कुमावत (24) निवासी दहमीकलां थाना बगरू को दबोच कर दुकान की तलाशी ली गयी तो अंदर देखा की आरोपियों द्वारा नोटों को आग लगाकर जलाया जा रहा था। पुलिस द्वारा आग बुझाकर मौके से 100-200 व 500 के कुल 42 हजार 100 रुपए के नकली नोट बरामद किए। आरोपितों ने मध्यप्रदेश से नकली नोट बनाने का प्रशिक्षण लिया था।

यूं करते थे कारस्तानी...असली नोट को स्कैन कर बनाते थे नकली नोट

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी स्कैनर से असली नोटों को स्कैन कर रंगीन प्रिंटर की मदद से नकली नोट तैयार करते थे। आरोपियों के पास से नकली नोट तैयार करने के लिए रखे 150 खाली कागज जिन पर गांधीजी की फोटो छपी हुई को भी बरामद किया गया। छापे गए नकली नोटों को खपाने के लिए काम में लिए जा रहे वाहन को भी मौके से जब्त किया गया। साथ ही नकली नोट बनाने में काम मे लिए जा रहे लैपटॉप, कलर प्रिन्टर, लेमिनेशन मशीन, स्याही, कागज, केमिकल, कटर, लकड़ी के फ्रेम आदि उपकरण बरामद किए गए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश कर दो दिन का रिमांड लिया है। पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है और भी कई मामलों का खुलासा होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

जाली नोट की खबर सुनते ही ग्रामीण हुए हतप्रभमामले में गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपितों में से एक दहमीकलां निवासी सुभाष कुमार कुमावत के बारे में गुरुवार को जैसे ही ग्रामीणों को जाली नोट छापने के बारे में पता चला तो हतप्रभ रह गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि सुभाष कुमार कुमावत व संदीप चौधरी दोनों एक साल पूर्व भी मारपीट के मामले में विश्वकर्मा थाने में बंद भी हो चुके है। दोनों में करीब दो साल पहले जान पहचान हुई थी और आपस में आना-जाना लगा रहता था। संदीप चौधरी मूलत नागौर मौलासर का रहना वाला और आजकल बगरू में कैनरा बैंक के पीछे मकान बनाकर रह रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें