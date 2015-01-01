पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • For Seven Years, The Corporation Continued To Send The Household Category Bill According To The Domestic Category, Now Cut The Connection By Saying That The Consumer Is Owed.

लापरवाही:सात साल तक निगम अघरेलू श्रेणी का बिल घरेलू श्रेणी के अनुसार भेजता रहा, अब उपभोक्ता पर बकाया बताकर कनेक्शन काटा

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • पहले निगम ने अंतर की राशि 37 हजार का दिया नोटिस, फिर बिना सूचना कनेक्शन किया विच्छेद

कालाडेरा कस्बे के एक उपभोक्ता के अघरेलू श्रेणी बिजली कनेक्शन का बिजली निगम सात वर्षों तक घरेलू श्रेणी के अनुसार बिल जारी करता रहा एवं घरेलू श्रेणी के अनुसार ही चार्ज भी लेता रहा।इस संबंध में जब उपभोक्ता ने स्वयं आगे आकर निगम की गलती को बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों के सामने रखा तो निगम ने अपनी गलती मानने के बजाय उल्टे उपभोक्ता को ही अघरेलू व घरेलू श्रेणी के मध्य का अंतर की राशि 37 हजार 995 रुपए नोटिस जारी कर इस राशि को बिल में जोड़कर बिल भेज दिया। जब उपभोक्ता समझौता समिति में उपस्थित हुआ तो निगम के कर्मचारियों नेउसी दिन बिना सूचना दिए अवैधानिक तरीके से विद्युत कनेक्शन काट दिया। मामला यहीं नहीं रुका उपभोक्ता जगदीश प्रसाद शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि निगम द्वारा अवैध तरीके से बिना गलती एवं बिना पूर्व सूचना मेरा कनेक्शन भी काट दिया। उपभोक्ता जगदीश प्रसाद शर्मा ने बताया कि उसके अघरेलू कनेक्शन का बिल निगम कर्मचारी मिलीभगत कर सिस्टम में गलती कर घरेलू श्रेणी में जारी करते रहे। जब मुझे इस बारे में जानकारी मिली तो मैंने स्वयं निगम कार्यालय को इस मामले से अवगत करवाया तो निगम ने सात वर्षों तक की बकाया राशि बिल में जोड़कर बिल जारी कर दिया।पीड़ित ने बताया कि अधीक्षण अभियंता के आदेशानुसार 20 प्रतिशत राशि 7 हजार 599 रुपए जमा करवा कर 20 नवंबर को जब वह समझौता समिति में पेश हुआ। जब मैं समझोता समिति में उपस्थित हुआ तो निगम के कर्मचारियों ने मेरे पीछे से इसी दिन मुझे बिना सूचना दिए एवं मेरी अनुपस्थिति में अवैधानिक तरीके से विद्युत कनेक्शन काट दिया।

