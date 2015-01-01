पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटरे बदमाश गिरफ्तार:लूट गिरोह के चार बदमाश गिरफ्तार, लूटी गई शराब-अवैध हथियार बरामद

चौमू3 घंटे पहले
  • 11 नवंबर को एक्सप्रेस हाईवे दादी का फाटक के पास शराब से भरा ट्रक लूट ले गए

कालवाड़ करधनी थाना क्षेत्र में पिछले 2 माह में शराब की लूट की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह के सदस्यों को करधनी थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लूट की घटनाओं में अंजाम देने वाले वाले वाहन और लूटी गई शराब के साथ अवैध हथियार बरामद किए है।करधनी थाना पुलिस थाना अधिकारी रामकिशन विश्नोई ने बताया कि करधनी थाना क्षेत्र में शराब की लूट वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह के चार सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से अवैध हथियार जब्त किए है। जयपुर कमिश्नर पुलिस उपायुक्त पश्चिम प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि करधनी थाना क्षेत्र में 11 नवंबर को परिवादी शिंभूदयाल सैनी, निवासी गांव बड़ोद, थाना बहरोड, अलवर ने मामला दर्ज करवाया था कि उसका ट्रक आरजे 02 जी ए 1235 परनोड रिकार्ड इंडिया इकाई से 1000 कार्टून शराब भरकर अजमेर के लिए 11 नवंबर को रवाना हुआ था।इसके बाद रात 10:30 बजे एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर दादी का फाटक के पास एक बोलेरो गाड़ी ट्रक के आगे लगवा कर रुकवाया और अपने आप को आरटीओ को बताकर कागज मांगे तो ड्राइवर सुरेंद्र कुमार मीणा गाड़ी से उतर कर कागजात दिखाने बोलेरो गाड़ी के पास गया तो वहां खड़े आदमियों ने पीछे से धक्का मारकर बोलेरो गाड़ी की पीछे वाली सीट पर पटक लिया और हाथ पैर बांध दिए और शराब से भरे ट्रक को लेकर फरार हो गए। उसके बाद लुटेरों ने मेरे ड्राइवर को 3-4 घंटे नांगल चौधरी हरियाणा के खेतों में ले गए।सीसीटीवी से मिले सुरागमामले के खुलासे के लिए गठित टीम द्वारा अनुसंधान किया गया। उस दिन सीसीटीवी कैमरों में आरटीओ लिखी हुई बोलेरो गाड़ी का एक्सप्रेस हाइवे पर लगे कैमरों की फुटेज मिलने पर पुलिस ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए वारदात में शामिल बदमाश नरेश यादव, निवासी कुनेड़ थाना प्रागपुरा जयपुर ग्रामीण, यादराम गुर्जर, धर्मपाल सिंह राजपूत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए लुटेरों से लूटी गई शराब की 958 अंग्रेजी शराब की पेटियां, दो देशी कट्टे, 315 बोर, तीन जिंदा कारतूस, लूटा गया ट्रक व लूट की घटना में काम लेने वाले वाहन बोलेरो गाड़ी को बरामद कर जब्त किया है।बदमाशाें पर कई मुकदमे दर्जपुलिस ने बताया की उपरोक्त गैंग का नरेश यादव पुत्र जगदीश यादव गैंग का मुखिया है। नरेश यादव के खिलाफ में वर्ष 2013 एवं मुरलीपुरा थाने में ज्वेलर्स व्यापारियों की लूट, ब्यावर सिटी अजमेर एरिया में हवाला कारोबारियों से लूट की वारदात में गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। अपराधी यादराम पुत्र पूरणमल थाना शाहपुरा जयपुर से आईपीसी की धारा 376 के मामले में करीब 5 वर्ष जयपुर जेल में बंद रह चुका है।

