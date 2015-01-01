पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण मात्र रहा रस्म अदायगी, पहले से व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त की, बगरू में 5 जलदायकर्मी नदारद मिले

संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की टीम ने जिले के सभी सरकारी विभागों के कार्यालय में जाकर निरीक्षण किया। पहले से सूचना होने से सभी कार्यालयों में व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त मिली। बगरू में कलेक्टर को 5 जलदायकर्मी नदारद मिले जिनकी अनुपस्थिति लगाई।

चौमू उपखंड क्षेत्र में भी संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर उपखंड अधिकारी अभिषेक सुराना की ओर से राजकीय कार्यालय के लिए अधिकारियों की बनाई गई टीम व स्वयं उपखंड अधिकारी ने कार्यालयों में जाकर वहां की व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया। जो कमियां पाई गई, उनको ठीक करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। उपखंड अधिकारी सुराणा ने बताया कि उन्होंने नगर पालिका, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चौमू व गोविंदगढ़, पशु चिकित्सालय, आरटीओ कार्यालय, सीडीपीओ कार्यालय चौमू व गोविंदगढ़, सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय और ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इसमें सभी कार्यालयों में कर्मचारी गणवेश में पहचान पत्र के साथ मिले।

चौमू नगरपालिका में नकारा सामान नीलामी कराने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। आबकारी विभाग कार्यालय में रिकॉर्ड संधारण के लिए निर्देशित किया गया। सीएचसी चौमू व गोविंदगढ़ में हॉस्पिटल प्रशासन की ओर से किया गया कार्य संतोषजनक मिला। अन्य सभी कार्यालय में सभी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित मिले। इसके अलावा चौमू उपखंड की पंचायतों में गोविंदगढ़ पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी अनिल कुमार सोनी, चौमू तहसीलदार विनोद पारीक, गोविंदगढ़ पंचायत समिति के सहायक अभियंता तारा चंद जाटव, सहायक लेखा अधिकारी सुरेश चंद सैनी, बिजली निगम के सहायक अभियंता अनिल सैनी व पुष्पेंद्र चौधरी, जलदाय विभाग के सहायक अभियंता दशरथ राम, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के सहायक अभियंता दीपक तूदंवाल, नगर पालिका चौमू के अधिशासी अधिकारी हाजी सलीम खान ने किया। निरीक्षण के बाद सभी अधिकारियों ने निरीक्षण रिपोर्ट गूगल फार्म में भरकर सबमिट की।

दूदू क्षेत्र में कही नहीं मिली खामियां
संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशानुसार सरकारी अधिकारियों ने कार्यालयों में सुविधाओं की जांच एवं अन्य संबंधित जानकारियां ली। उपखंड अधिकारी से लेकर अन्य अधिकारियों ने दूदू क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण भी किया लेकिन कहीं भी कोई खामी नजर नहीं आई। आती भी कैसे जब निरीक्षण की जानकारी लगभग सभी कर्मचारियों अधिकारियों को पहले ही पता थी। कार्मिक पहले से ही निरीक्षण का इंतजार करते हुए मिले। सवेरे सभी कार्यालयों में समय पर कर्मचारी पहुंच गए थे।

निरीक्षण की जानकारी पहले ही मिल जाने से सभी कार्यालयों में 1 दिन पहले से ही रिकॉर्ड व सारी जानकारियां दुरुस्त कर दी गई थी। एेसे में यह निरीक्षण सिर्फ रस्म अदायगी बनकर रह गया। दूदू उपखंड अधिकारी राजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने कस्बे के राजकीय अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया व जानकारियां लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उनको भी अस्पताल में कोई खामी नजर नहीं आई। अस्पताल में सफाई अच्छी तरह से की गई थी। सभी डॉक्टर अपने- अपने चैंबर में बैठे हुए मिले। नर्सिंग स्टाफ भी तैनात मिला तो सफाई कर्मचारी भी अस्पताल के अंदर ही मिले।

नरैना में नहीं हाे पाया दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण
नरैना| राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार हो रहे सरकारी कार्यालय के ओचक निरीक्षण अभियान में नरैना में नहीं हो पाया। बताते है कि सांभर फुलेरा में चुनाव के कारण इस अभियान में नरैना व आस-पास की पंचायतों का निरीक्षण नहीं हो पाया।

