पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जल संकट:अमरपुरा में 30 दिन में 25 जगहों से टूटी राइजिंग लाइन, जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे खोदकर छोड़े, 7 दिन बाद जलापूर्ति

सामोद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव में पेयजल व्यवस्था के लिए 25 लाख रुपए खर्च, फिर भी बनी हुई थी समस्या, अब राहत

ग्राम पंचायत अमरपुरा के बाशिंदों की प्यास बुझाने के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन व जलदाय विभाग के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में जनता जल योजना के तहत करीब दो वर्ष पूर्व करीब 25 लाख की लागत से पेयजल लाइन व बोरिंग करवाया गया था। उक्त योजना का सही क्रियान्वयन नहीं होने के कारण योजना धरातल पर सही नहीं उतरी।

उल्लेखनीय है कि करीब दो वर्ष पूर्व जनता जल योजना के तहत करीब दो वर्ष पूर्व सवंदेक ने करीब 25 लाख रुपए की लागत से ग्राम पंचायत तिगरिया से अमरपुरा तक करीब तीन किलोमीटर लंबी राइजिंग लाइन व बोरिंग का निर्माण करवाया गया था। उक्त तीन किलोमीटर लंबी पेयजल लाइन करीब 30 स्थानों से टूटी हुई है। इनमें से लाइन को 6 स्थानों पर ठीक करने के लिए खोदे गए गड्डों को भी नहीं भरने के कारण हादसों की आशंका बनी हुई है।

लोगों ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत तिगरिया के अमरपुरा मोड़ से अमरपुरा तक करीब तीन किलोमीटर लंबी राइजिंग लाइन जगह-जगह से टूटने के कारण गांव में पिछले सात दिन से एक बूंद पानी नहीं आया है। ऐसे में लोगों को पानी के लिए दर-दर भटकना पड़ रहा है। लोगों ने बताया कि गांव में पानी नहीं आने के कारण पानी की सूखी टंकियों में दरार पड़ने की आशंका बन चुकी है। गांव में करीब 150 घरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचने के कारण लोगों को दूर दराज किसानों के खेतों या फिर महंगे दामों में टैंकर से पानी मंगवाना पड़ रहा है। जलदाय विभाग के सहायक अभियंता दशरथ सिंह ने बताया कि अमरपुरा में जो राइजिंग पाइप लाइन टूटी हुई है उसका पता करवाकर जल्द को दिखाता हूं। उसे ठीक करवाया जाएगा।

सैकड़ों गांवों में पहुंचा पानी तो लोग हुए खुश
ग्राम पंचायत अमरपुरा में पिछले सात दिनों से कई स्थानों से टूटी पड़ी राइजिंग लाइन की मंगलवार देर शाम को सरपंच गजानंद यादव व उपसरपंच एसके डूडी के नेतृत्व में सही करवाया गया। पाइप लाइन में सभी लीकेजों को ठीक कर गांव में पानी पहुंचाया। लोगों ने बताया कि वाटर कमेटी नहीं होने के कारण ये समस्या पनपती है। इस कारण लोगों ने वाटर कमेटी बनाने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें