परेशानी:जालसू पुलिस चौकी को सात साल में भी नहीं मिला खुद का भवन

जालसू4 घंटे पहले
जालसू | कस्बे में उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में संचालित पुलिस चौकी

कस्बे में वर्ष 2013 में तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए चौकी की स्थापना की थी, तब वर्तमान सरपंच रमेश यादव ने अस्थाई रूप से उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के भवन को पुलिस चौकी के सुपुर्द कर पुलिस चौकी चालू करवाई थी, जो अब भी वर्तमान में जालसू पुलिस चौकी उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के दो कमरों में संचालित हो रही है। ऐसे में एक कमरे में कार्यालय तथा दूसरे कमरे में 3 चारपाई डाली हुई है।

वर्तमान में जालसू पुलिस चौकी पर एक एएसआई, एक हेड कांस्टेबल तथा चार कांस्टेबल कार्यरत है। ऐसे में कुछ पुलिसकर्मियों को आस-पड़ोस के मकान में किराए लेकर रहने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। पुलिस चौकी पर नहीं पूर्ण सुविधाएं कस्बे में स्थित पुलिस चौकी के पुलिसकर्मी रात्रि में करीब दर्जन भर से अधिक गांव में मोटरसाइकिल से गश्त करते हैं तथा जयपुर से रेनवाल जाने के लिए मुख्य मार्ग होने के कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही भी बहुत ज्यादा रहती है।

ऐसे में रात्रि में नाकेबंदी पर भी पुलिसकर्मियों को बैठना पड़ता है। पुलिस कर्मियों के पास हथियार के नाम पर केवल डंडा रहता है। पुलिस कर्मियों को खुले में स्नान करना पड़ता है तथा सरकारी विद्यालय में बने शौचालय में शौच के लिए जाना पड़ता है।

भूमि नहीं होने से नहीं बन रहा स्वयं का भवन
जालसू सरपंच सीता यादव ने बताया कि कस्बे में स्थित पुलिस चौकी के लिए आबादी भूमि नहीं होने के कारण गोचर भूमि में आवंटन हेतु फाइल जिला कलेक्टर को भेजी हुई है। जैसे ही स्वीकृति मिलती है, प्रयास करके पुलिस चौकी का स्वयं का भवन बनाएंगे।

