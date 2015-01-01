पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:आचार संहिता को लेकर बैठक, चौमू पालिका के 45 वार्डों में 216 उम्मीदवारों ने जताई दावेदारी

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यालय संवाददाता | चौमू नगर पालिका चुनाव 2020 के मतदान को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा 11 दिसंबर की तिथि घोषित करने के साथ ही वैसे तो राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा वार्डों में जिताऊ और टिकाऊ उम्मीदवारों की तलाश करना शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन नाम निर्देशन की तिथि 23 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर तक नजदीक आने के साथ ही जहां राजनीतिक दलों की बैठकों का दौर शुरू हो गया है और संचालन समितियां, चुनाव संचालन समिति आदि का गठन करना शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं टिकट लेने वाले दावेदार भी अपने अपने टिकट के लिए पार्टियों को आवेदन करना शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार को चौमू एसडीएम कार्यालय में निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम अभिषेक सुराना ने आदर्श आचार संहिता को लेकर राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक दलों के अध्यक्षों व प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक ली है। इसमें आदर्श आचार संहिता, प्रचार प्रसार, अभिकर्ताओं की नियुक्ति, वाहनों की स्वीकृति और चुनाव में खर्च किए जाने व्यय को लेकर चर्चा की है। राजनीतिक दल एक एक वार्ड को लेकर सर्वे कराना शुरू कर दिया है। वहां पर जिताऊ कैंडिडेट की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पूर्व विधायक भगवान सहाय सैनी ने बताया कि चौमू के 45 वार्ड में कांग्रेस का टिकट लेने वाले 134 दावेदारों ने आवेदन किया है। वहीं भाजपा के चुनाव संचालन समिति के सदस्य बजरंग लाल सोनी ने बताया कि भाजपा के टिकट के लिए 82 जनों ने आवेदन किया है। पूर्व विधायक भगवान सहाय सैनी ने बताया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर सभी जिले में दो दो एमएलए को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया है। यहां भी विधायक रामलाल जाट व सुरेंद्र दादरी को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

नगर पालिका चुनाव 2020 के मतदान को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा 11 दिसंबर की तिथि घोषित करने के साथ ही वैसे तो राजनीतिक दलों द्वारा वार्डों में जिताऊ और टिकाऊ उम्मीदवारों की तलाश करना शुरू कर दिया था।

लेकिन नाम निर्देशन की तिथि 23 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर तक नजदीक आने के साथ ही जहां राजनीतिक दलों की बैठकों का दौर शुरू हो गया है और संचालन समितियां, चुनाव संचालन समिति आदि का गठन करना शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं टिकट लेने वाले दावेदार भी अपने अपने टिकट के लिए पार्टियों को आवेदन करना शुरू कर दिया है।

शनिवार को चौमू एसडीएम कार्यालय में निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम अभिषेक सुराना ने आदर्श आचार संहिता को लेकर राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक दलों के अध्यक्षों व प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक ली है। इसमें आदर्श आचार संहिता, प्रचार प्रसार, अभिकर्ताओं की नियुक्ति, वाहनों की स्वीकृति और चुनाव में खर्च किए जाने व्यय को लेकर चर्चा की है। राजनीतिक दल एक एक वार्ड को लेकर सर्वे कराना शुरू कर दिया है। वहां पर जिताऊ कैंडिडेट की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

पूर्व विधायक भगवान सहाय सैनी ने बताया कि चौमू के 45 वार्ड में कांग्रेस का टिकट लेने वाले 134 दावेदारों ने आवेदन किया है। वहीं भाजपा के चुनाव संचालन समिति के सदस्य बजरंग लाल सोनी ने बताया कि भाजपा के टिकट के लिए 82 जनों ने आवेदन किया है।

पूर्व विधायक भगवान सहाय सैनी ने बताया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर सभी जिले में दो दो एमएलए को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया है। यहां भी विधायक रामलाल जाट व सुरेंद्र दादरी को चुनाव प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें