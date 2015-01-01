पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राम सभा आयोजित:गांव जैतपुरा में हुई ग्राम सभा में लिए विकास कार्यों के प्रस्ताव

चौमूएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम जैतपुरा स्थित पंचायत भवन में शुक्रवार को सरपंच डॉ. सुरेश गुलिया की अध्यक्षता में ग्राम सभा आयोजित हुई। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ओंकार सिंह ने बताया कि ग्राम सभा में पंचायत विकास योजना वर्ष 2021-22 का अनुमोदन तथा महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना का प्लान वर्ष 2021-22 का अनुमोदन किया गया। ग्राम में दीपावली से पूर्व साफ सफाई व कचरा निस्तारण एवं दीपावली पर रोशनी व्यवस्था का प्रस्ताव लिया गया। इस मौके पर सहायक विकास अधिकारी रतन लाल शर्मा, पटवारी मनीष मीणा, कनिष्ठ लिपिक सुमन यादव, कृषि पर्यवेक्षक अनिता शर्मा, उपसरपंच बाबूलाल झाझडा, वार्डपंच गण एवं ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।
गाय को राष्ट्रीय माता घोषित कराने के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान
जयपुर अजमेर रोड पर बस स्टेण्ड पर एक निजी परिसर में राजस्थान युवा शक्ति मंच के तत्वावधान में गौ माता को राष्ट्रमाता घोषित कराने की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ गौ रक्षा दल राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष साध्वी कमल दीदी के आतिथ्य में शुरू हुआ। इस अवसर पर साध्वी कमल दीदी ने कहा कि गौरक्षा से बढ़कर कोई पुण्य नहीं है। प्रतिदिन गौ सेवा का संकल्प लेकर गौ सेवा करनी चाहिए। मंच पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को भी प्रतिदिन गौ सेवा का संकल्प दिलाया गया। मंच अध्यक्ष संगीता चौधरी ने बताया कि गौ माता को राष्ट्रमाता घोषित करवाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदेश व्यापी अभियान हर ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर चलाया जाएगा। राष्ट्रमाता घोषित करवाने की मांग को लेकर हस्ताक्षर अभियान बैनर को प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रपति मुख्यमंत्री को प्रेषित किया जाएगा।
निजी शिक्षण संस्थान के निदेशको की बैठक
तहसील क्षेत्र में राज्य सरकार की ओर से निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों की इस कटौती के आदेश के विरोध को लेकर मौजमाबाद पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों के निदेशको की बैठक निजी शिक्षण संस्थान ब्लॉक मौजमाबाद अध्यक्ष हनुमान बेनीवाल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में फीस कटौती आदेश को वापस लेने को लेकर सोमवार को तहसीलदार मौजमाबाद रमेश चंद माहेश्वरी को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपने का प्रस्ताव लिया। निजी शिक्षण संस्थानो की बैठक में सुरेश शर्मा, केडी खान, रश्मि जैन, राजेंद्र बाकलीवाल ने भी विचार व्यक्त किया।
सावरदा| आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर बच्चों को वितरित किए जाने वाले पोषाहार का लम्बे समय से भुगतान नहीं मिलने से सहायता समूह की माहिलाओ को आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार आंगन
बाड़ी केन्द्रों पर वितरित की जाने वाली पंजीरी को बनाने के हेतु काम आने वाली सामग्री की खरीद इन महिलाओं द्वारा गांवों में स्थित दुकानदारों से करनी पड़ती है।

