विरोध प्रदर्शन:कोटजेवर में पेयजल समस्या को लेकर महिलाओं का मटका फोड़ कर प्रदर्शन

हिरनोदा36 मिनट पहले
कोटजेवर में पेयजल समस्या को लेकर महिलाओं ने मटका फोड़ कर प्रदर्शन किया।

ग्राम पंचायत झरना के राजस्व गांव कोटजेवर की विभिन्न ढाणियों में पेयजल आपूर्ति शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को वार्ड पंच सुमन मीणा के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं ने मटका फोड़ कर प्रदर्शन किया। वार्ड पंच सुमन मीणा व ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कोटजेवर की भोपा की ढाणी, मीणा की ढाणी, लक्खा वालों की ढाणी, बारेठों की ढाणी में गत 7-8 साल से पेयजल की समस्या बनी हुई है।

लेकिन प्रशासन ने आज तक ढाणियों में पेयजल आपूर्ति शुरू नहीं की गई। विभिन्न ढाणियों को उच्च जलाशय बैरा की ढाणी बोराज से तीन वर्ष पूर्व पाइप लाइन से जोड़ दिया गया था, ‌लेकिन जलदाय विभाग, पंचायत व प्रशासन ने आज तक पेयजलापूर्ति शुरू नहीं की गई है‌।

पेयजल आपूर्ति शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने क्षेत्रीय विधायक बाबूलाल नागर व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन देकर अवगत करा चुके हैं। वार्ड पंच सुमन मीणा के नेतृत्व में गिरधारी सिंह, रघुनाथ, राजेश मीणा, लाला राम कुमावत, जमरी देवी कुमावत, प्रेम देवी, तुलसी, सीता कुमावत, गीता कुमावत, अनिता मीना, भगवती मीना, प्रभाती देवी, मीरा देवी, किरण देवी, चंदा देवी, विमला देवी, गुलाब देवी, तारा देवी, नानकी मीणा ने मटका फोड़कर प्रदर्शन किया।

ढाणी वासियाें के डिमांड नाेटिस जमा हाेने पर जलापूर्ति शुरू करवा देंगे
विधायक बाबूलाल नागर ने कहा कि कोटजेवर की विभिन्न ढाणियों में पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए बोराज की बैरा की ढाणी में बने उच्च जलाशय से पाइप लाइन से जोड़ा गया था, लेकिन ग्रामीणों के विरोध के कारण उक्त ढाणियों में पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं हो सकी। मैंने ग्रामीणों से समझाइश करके अब ढाणियों में पेयजल आपूर्ति के निर्देश दिए हैं। ढाणी वासियों के डिमांड नोटिस जमा होने पर शीघ्र पेयजलापूर्ति शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

