हादसा:सवामणी कर लौट रहे थे, ट्रॉली का हुक टूटा, 1 की मौत, 12 घायल

चौमू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदयपुरिया मोड़ की घटना, घर गुढा महरौली लौट रहे थे, 4 की हालत गंभीर

जयपुर-बिकानेर नेशनल हाइवे 52 पर मंगलवार को सवेरे करीब 9:30 बजे सामोद वीर हनुमान धाम की नांगल भरड़ा खोल में सवामणी करके वापस घर गुढा महरौली लौट रहे एक जात्रियों से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली का हुक टूटने से हुए सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई और करीब एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें से चार की गंभीर हालत थी। इनकाचौमू निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।जानकारी के अनुसार यात्रियों से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली सामोद पर्वत वीर हनुमान मंदिर नांगल भरड़ा खोल में सवामणी करके वापस घर लौट रहे थे, इस दौरान एनएच 52 के उदयपुरिया मोड़ पर यूईएम विश्वविद्यालय के पास अचानक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली का हुक टूट गया और यात्रियों से भरी ट्रॉली अनियंत्रित हो गई। इससे जात्री ट्रॉली से नीचे एक के बाद एक गिरते गए। हादसे में सवार यात्रियों में से एक श्रद्धालु गुढा महरोली निवासी महिपाल (22) पुत्र अर्जुन लाल जाट की मौत हो गई। वहीं हादसे में घायल करीब एक दर्जन यात्रियों को एंबुलेंस 108 सीएचसी एंबुलेंस व टोल नाके की एंबुलेंस से चौमू सीएचसी और चौमू के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इस दौरान लोगों की भीड़ एकत्र हो गई।इनमें में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती महरौली निवासी विजय कुमार पुत्र महावीर माली, दीपक यादव पुत्रराम अवतार यादव, अशोक यादव पुत्र मदन लाल यादव, राकेश झाझरिया पुत्र झाबरमल जाट की हालत गंभीर थी, जिनका इलाज चल रहा था।मदद के लिए दौड़े लोगअचानक हुए हादसे को देखकर आसपास के लोग घायलों की मदद करने के लिए दौड़े और उन्हें संभालते हुए पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस से घायल यात्रियों को चौमू सीएससी व निजी अस्पतालों में भिजवाया। हादसे के बाद हाइवे के दोनों ओर लंबा जाम लग गया था। हादसे की सूचना मिलने के बाद गोविंदगढ़-चौमू थाना पुलिस व हाइवे पैट्रोलिंग टीम ने पहुंचकर यातायात व्यवस्था का सुचारू किया। गनीमत रही की ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली का हुक टूटने के बाद ट्राली पलटी नहीं। हाइवे के साइड में 10-15 फीट गहरी खाई थी।

