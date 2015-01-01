पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत की खबर:राजमार्ग पर ग्रीन त्रिवेणी कट से बड़पीपली बस स्टैंड तक सर्विस रोड का काम शुरू, सुविधा के साथ ही हादसों में भी आएगी कमी

राजावास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन मालिकों व राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण में विवाद से अटका था निर्माण कार्य, भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा

जयपुर-चौमू राजमार्ग पर ग्रीन त्रिवेणी कट से बड़पीपली बस स्टैंड तक सर्विस रोड का काम शुरू होने से स्थानीय वाहन चालकों सहित राजमार्ग से निकलने वाले अन्य वाहन चालकों को भी सहूलियत होगी। गौरतलब है कि राजमार्ग के ग्रीन त्रिवेणी कट से बड़पीपली बस स्टैंड तक राजमार्ग के निर्माण के बाद से ही जमीन मालिकों व राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण में विवाद के कारण काफी समय से सर्विस रोड को बनने से रोक रखा था।

इससे ग्रीन त्रिवेणी कट से बड़ पीपली बस स्टैंड तक अन्य वाहन चालक गलत दिशा में वाहन चलाते थे। जिससे गलत दिशा में एक ट्रक के आने से मां बेटी सहित कई अन्य हादसों में कई मौतें इस सड़क पर हो गई। इससे दैनिक भास्कर ने समय-समय पर इस मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से भी उठाया। सर्विस रोड बनेगी तो गलत दिशा में वाहन नहीं दौड़ेंगे।

इससे काफी दुर्घटनाओं को रोका जा सकता है। वहीं गलत दिशा में वाहन आने से आमने सामने वाले दोनों वाहनों को दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहता है। स्थानीय पार्षद धापा देवी व पूर्व पार्षद सीएम शर्मा ने बताया कि सर्विस रोड की समस्या के बारे में सरकार के उच्च अधिकारियों से बात की गई व उनको अवगत करवाया गया था।

जिससे समस्या को देखते हुए राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण अपनी बची हुई जमीन पर ही सड़क को बना रहा है। अब सर्विस रोड बनने से हादसों में काफी कमी होगी। सर्विस रोड के अभाव में अन्य वाहन चालक गलत दिशा में वाहन चलाते थे।

राजावास व्यापार मण्डल सदस्य मनीष गुलिया ने बताया की सर्विस रोड के अभाव में गलत दिशा में वाहन दौड़ने से काफी दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी। टोल मैनेजर जहीर खान ने बताया कि उक्त सर्विस रोड में स्थानीय जमीन मालिकों ने बनाने से रोक रखा था। अब राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण द्वारा उच्चाधिकारियों के दिशा निर्देशानुसार बची हुई जमीन पर ही सर्विस रोड का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें