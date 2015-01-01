पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स दुकान में शार्ट सर्किट से आग, 20 लाख रुपए का नुकसान

कालवाड़5 घंटे पहले
जालसू पंचायत समिति के खोराबिसल गांव में गुरुवार को एक दुकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया। घटना की सूचना पर करधनी थाना पुलिस व सरना डूंगर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया से दमकल मौके पर पहुंची और घटना का जायजा लेकर रिपोर्ट बनाई।

समाचार वितरक गौतम डगरिया ने बताया खोराबिसल गांव में बावड़ी मोड पर श्री कृष्णा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान थी। बुधवार शाम को दुकान मालिक 9:30 बजे दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया था, लेकिन उसके बाद आसपास के पड़ोसियों ने देखा कि दुकान से धुआं निकल रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही दुकान मालिक विनोद कुमार पहुंचा तो दुकान में आग लगी हुई थी। आग की सूचना सरनाडूंगर इंडस्ट्री एरिया दमकल व संबंधित थाना करधनी को दी। सूचना पर पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज इंद्राज जाब्ते के साथ मौके पहुंचे और दमकल भी पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक दुकान का सामान जल चुका था। पुलिस ने मौका रिपोर्ट बनाकर संबंधित अधिकारी को दी।

खोराबिसल गांव में बावड़ी मोड़ स्थित दुकान खाक, नहीं करा रखा था बीमा

10 वर्ष से संचालित थी
खोरा बिसल गांव बावड़ी मोड पर स्थित श्री कृष्णा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान के संचालक विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि पिछले 10 वर्ष से यह दुकान सुचारू थी। जिसमें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग का काम करता था दुकान में आग लगने से 15 से 20 लाख का नुकसान हो गया।
बीमा होता तो मिलता नुकसान का क्लेम
खोराबिसल गांव बावड़ी मोड पर स्थित दुकान पर हुई घटना को लेकर मौके पहुंचे अधिकारियों में चर्चा का विषय रहा कि अगर कोई दुकानदार अपने सामान का बीमा करवाता है तो उसे संबंधित कंपनी मुआवजा देती है, लेकिन कई दुकानदारों ने बीमा नहीं करा रखा। जिसका खामियाजा स्वयं को भुगतना पड़ता है। अगर इस दुकान का बीमा होता तो उनको भी फायदा मिलता।

