गम में बदली खुशियां:ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दूल्हे व उसके दो दोस्तों की मौत, कल थी शादी

चौमू4 घंटे पहले
  • मदनगंज-किशनगढ़ से खरीदारी कर लौटते समय हरमाड़ा चौराहे के पास हादसा
  • ट्रक चालक वाहन लेकर हुआ फरार

मंमाणा मदनगंज-किशनगढ़ (अजमेर) हरमाड़ा चौराहे के पास सोमवार शाम को काल बनकर आए अज्ञात ट्रक ने एक साथ तीन जिंदगियों को लील लिया। ट्रक ने बाइक काे टक्कर मारते हुए तीन युवकों को कुचल दिया, जिससे तीनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।हादसे का शिकार हुए युवक किशनलाल रैगर की बुधवार काे शादी हाेनी थी अाैर वह शादी के लिए खरीदारी कर अपने दाे दोस्तों विकास और रणजीत के साथ बाइक पर किशनगढ़ से अपने गांव साली लौट रहा था। ट्रक चालक वाहन सहित फरार हो गया।जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम साली निवासी किशनलाल बैरवा (22) पुत्र शंकरलाल की 25 नवंबर को शादी थी। परिवार के सदस्य शादी की तैयारियां में व्यस्त थे। किशनलाल शादी का सामान खरीदने के लिए अपने दोस्त विकास (18) पुत्र गोपाल और रणजीत (19) पुत्र राजू रैगर के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर किशनगढ़ आया था। यहां से कपड़े व अन्य सामान खरीदकर शाम को तीनों गांव के लिए रवाना हुए। हरमाड़ा चौराहे के पास तेज गति से आ रहे ट्रक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। तीनों उछलकर ट्रक के नीचे आ गए और ट्रक ने तीनों को कुचल दिया। ट्रक चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।सूचना पर गांधीनगर थाना पुलिस ने पहुंचकर शवों को राजकीय यज्ञनारायण अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। जानकारी मिलते ही प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस हरिशंकर शर्मा ने भी अस्पताल पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी ली। सूर्यास्त होने की वजह सेअब मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया जाएगा।एक ही गांव के थे तीनों मृतकसाली गांव में शंकरलाल रैगर के घर में अपने बेटे किशनलाल की शादी को लेकर जमकर तैयारियां चल रही थीं। परिवार ने शादी को लेकर सारी तैयारियां कर ली थीं। लड़की वालों के यहां भी शादी की तैयारियां चल रही थी। हादसे ने ना सिर्फ शादी की खुशियों को गम में बदल दिया बल्कि जीवन भर ना भूलने वाला दर्द दे गया। गांव के तीन जवान युवकों की दर्दनाक मौत से पूरा गांव शोक में डूब गया। विकास और रणजीत के साथ किशनलाल खरीदारी कर लाैट रहा था। इसी दौरान हादसे से तीनों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस अज्ञात ट्रक का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

